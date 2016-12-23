Kiwanis donate dictionaries to local school kids

Christmas came early for students in the Queen Creek Unified School District. All third graders at QCUSD elementary schools received a free dictionary to keep at school or at home.
The dictionaries were purchased and distributed by members of the Queen Creek Kiwanis Club.
The Kiwanis Club is a nonprofit run by volunteers dedicated to helping children, so the holidays keep club members busy. During this particular event at Desert Mountain Elementary School, students packed the library where Kiwanis volunteers handed out the dictionaries.
When asked how the dictionary donation makes them feel, Kiwanis Club President James Skiotes said, “We work for the children. They are what matter. A dictionary will help them succeed in school.”
Mr. Skiotes has been a Kiwanis Club member since 1970. He was named Volunteer of the Year by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.
Each student gave their dictionary a personal touch by writing their name in the front cover. With an emphasis on ensuring all third-graders in Arizona know how to read, you can bet students in the Queen Creek Unified School District will put their dictionaries to good use.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations/marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.
Recipient schools
Third-graders from the following schools received free dictionaries from the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek recently:
•Gateway Polytechnic Academy, Mesa
•American Leadership Academy, Mesa
•Queen Creek Elementary
•Skyline K-8 School, San Tan Valley
•Ellsworth Elementary, San Tan Valley
•Power Ranch Elementary, Gilbert
•San Tan Elementary, Gilbert
•Gateway Point Elementary, Gilbert
•Higley Elementary, Gilbert
•Centennial Elementary, Gilbert
•Coronado Elementary, Gilbert
•Jack Harmon Elementary, San Tan Valley
•Ranch Elementary, Queen Creek
•Jack Barnes Elementary, Queen Creek
•American Leadership Academy, San Tan Valley
•Happy Valley School, San Tan Valley
•Desert Mountain Elementary, Queen Creek
•Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary, Queen Creek
•American Leadership Academy, Florence
•Anthem K-8 School, Florence
•Florence K-8 School, Florence
•Magma Ranch K-8 School, Florence
•Heartland Elementary, Coolidge
•West Elementary, Coolidge
Editor’s note: The list was supplied by Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek President Jim Skiotes.