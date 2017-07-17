Last week for summer meal program for kids, adults in Queen Creek

The Queen Creek Unified School District 2017 Summer Meal Program for breakfast and lunch will end Friday, July 21.
Meals are served Monday-Friday at the Boys and Girls Club Youth Community Center, 22557 S. Ellsworth Road, in the building north of the splash pad.
Meals are free to children 18 years of age and younger. Adults may purchase breakfast for $1.75 and lunch for $3.
Breakfast is served 7:30-8:30 a.m. Daily meal offerings include a daily special or cereal combo of cereal and string cheese, choice of milk and a choice of juice or fruit.
Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Participants have their choice of fat-free white milk, fat-free chocolate milk and juice.
Menus are posted on Facebook on the QCUSD Child Nutrition page. Parents may visit this same page to learn how a child can qualify for the free and reduced price meal program during the school year.
For more information, call Carol Weekly, the district’s director of food service, at 480-987-5983 or e-mail her at cweekly@qcusd.org.