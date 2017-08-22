Meet Your School Staff: Edd Hennerley

The Queen Creek Unified School District Transportation Department hosted an open house July 18 to give the community, parents and students an opportunity to learn more about the department and staff.
The event took place at the newly dedicated Edd Hennerley Transportation Facility, 20820 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
For Queen Creek residents who may not know Mr. Hennerley, here is information about the man for whom the facility is named:
- Name: Edd Hennerley.
- Reason Why I Moved Here: I love the weather. I play (and coach the girls varsity golf team at Queen Creek High School) golf. I love riding my Harley.
- What I like most about living here: It’s a warm, welcoming community. The school district is very student-focused and the area reminds me of my home town in Wisconsin.
- What I do: I am the director of transportation for Queen Creek Unified School District.
- What I like most about what I do: I love making a difference in the operations of the school with quality bus service and making a difference in the lives of my staff.
- What achievements are you most proud of: I am so very proud the district honored me by naming its transportation facility after me. I am also proud that our department was named one of the “Top Fleets in America” by School Bus Fleet Magazine several years ago.
- What does winning an award mean to me: Being recognized as an outstanding performer validates the operational procedures we have in place in my department.
- My family: I have been married to my wife, Lianne, for 24 years and have a 30-year-old stepson serving in the U.S. Air Force in California.
- My interests and hobbies: My wife and I love playing golf and riding our Harleys.
- The traits I admire in others: I love a “can do/will do” attitude in others. I love people that look for solutions to situations instead of constantly finding problems.
- People who inspire me: Dr. Perry Berry, superintendent of Queen Creek schools, and Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer for Queen Creek schools. Both of these individuals lead by example and are genuinely concerned about the staff and students of our district.
- My guiding philosophy: “Best Care, Anywhere” best defines my philosophy, whether it be with students, staff, family, or friends. I want to be the best at anything I do.
Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form or to nominate a neighbor, send an e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.