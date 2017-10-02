New construction technology programs begin at CAC in October

Central Arizona College will begin offering new Industrial Construction and Concrete Construction Certificate courses on Oct. 6.
The classes will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays through the completion of the fall semester.
Each certificate will require the completion of approximately 30 credits.
The course offerings meet National Center for Construction Education and Research standards and Occupational Safety and Health Administration 30-hour requirements, according to a press release.
Students who complete the associate of applied science degree can go on to pursue a bachelor of applied science degree in industrial technology management at Northern Arizona University or a related degree at universities throughout the state.
The workforce development partnership between Tempe-based general contractor Sundt Construction, Inc. and Central Arizona College provides opportunities for students to complete training in these two programs as well as heavy equipment operator, structural welding and pipefitting.
“CAC and Sundt are working hand-in-hand to train students to fill in-demand skilled trade jobs. Through CAC, students have a link to employment with Sundt and a viable career path,” Sandra Zires, CAC’s career navigator, said in the release.
For more information regarding the industrial construction, concrete construction, heavy equipment operator, structural welding and pipefitting, call Ms. Zires at 520-494-5308 or e-mail her at Sandra.lascherzires@centralaz.edu.
Angela Askey is with Central Arizona College