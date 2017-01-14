New governing board inducted for QCUSD board

Next board meeting will be Jan. 24 at district office
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, three newly elected members of the Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board took the oath of office. Jennifer Revolt, Bill Schultz and Susan Leonard joined Ken Brague and Judah Nativio on the QCUSD school board. Mr. Brague was re-elected board president and Mr. Schultz was elected vice president.
The new board members were elected by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.
Mr. Schultz is the principal at Entz Elementary in the Mesa Unified School District. Prior to that he was the principal for 13 years at Desert Mountain Elementary and one year at Gateway Polytechnic Academy, both Queen Creek schools.
Mr. Schultz and his wife of 23 years have three children. His two youngest are QCUSD students; his 20-year-old son is a QCUSD employee.
Ms. Revolt has worked as a public elementary school teacher in Arizona. She has served on the parent teacher organization board at Desert Mountain Elementary School for the past three years and has served as the board president for the last two years. Ms. Revolt has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix. She and her husband have two children who are QCUSD students.
Ms. Leonard was a QCUSD substitute teacher from 2013 to 2016. She served as a PTO president for more than four years at Queen Creek Elementary and as teacher appreciation chairperson at Queen Creek Middle School for one year and has served on various school district committees.
She and her husband have four children, all of whom attend Queen Creek schools.
Mr. Brague has been on the QCUSD school board since 2009. Mr. Nativio has been a board member since 2012.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District. Generally, the governing board meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday and 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the district administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. However, the January schedule was shifted a week due to the winter break and the next board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 24. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information about the school district and view governing board agendas, visit www.qcusd.org.