Popeyes spirit nights to benefit QCHS marching band
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will hold donate 15 percent of its sales 5-8 p.m. on April 19 and April 26 to the Queen Creek High School Marching Band. It is on the southwest corner of Ocotillo and Ellsworth Loop roads. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Queen Creek will donate 15 percent of its sales during two spirit nights to the Queen Creek High School Marching Band.
The spirit nights will take place 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, and April 26, according to an event flier.
Patrons do not need to present a flier at the event for the school to receive the donation.
Popeyes is at 20623 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
