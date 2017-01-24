Power of One award winners recognized by Queen Creek school board
(Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Unified School District)
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board recognized the district’s employees of the month in January. They are, from left, Vicki Conley (registrar), Kim Chambers (warehouse specialist), Michelle Burton (volunteer) and Ashley Johnson (fifth-grade teacher).
They were recognized for the January 2017 Power of One award by Desert Mountain Elementary School.
