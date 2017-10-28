QCUSD students, families invited to tour new college and career center

Students in the Queen Creek Unified School District have a new resource with which to research and plan for college and career opportunities.
An open house will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 for the students and their families to tour the Queen Creek High School College and Career Center, inside the high school at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
The Queen Creek Independent asked Stephanie Ingersoll, public relations and marketing specialist for the school district, for details about the new facility.
Here are her responses:
•Queen Creek Independent: Is the center totally new or is it an expanded version of the previous center?
•Ms. Ingersoll: This is a new facility. Queen Creek High School has always dedicated time and available resources to the students in regards to helping with college and career readiness. It is exciting to be able to finally have a dedicated staff to help the students even more.
•Where is it located in the high school?
•Ms. Ingersoll: We are in Room A111, which is attached to the library. We are easily accessible through the front office.
•QCI: What resources does it offer students?
•Ms. Ingersoll: We offer a wide variety of resources. We are in the process of creating a college library. This will be an area for students to get some helpful information via specific college brochures.
We also offer weekly visits from college admission representatives.
We host workshops on a multitude of topics varying from how to apply to a college to different resources to help pay for college. We will be hosting guest speakers from the local community as well other Valley business professionals.
We help students research and apply for scholarships. We will be helping students by preparing them for life outside of high school.
We essentially want to be a place students feel comfortable coming to for help in anything related to them being successful here in school as well as when they move on whether it is at a university or if they decide to join the workforce immediately.
•QCI: Are the resources open to all high school grades? If not, which school grades can use the facility? Can middle school students use it?
•Ms. Ingersoll: We are here for all Queen Creek Unified School District students, families and community members.
We highly encourage our middle school students to stop in. We want to introduce students to this resource before they even enroll as a freshman. The sooner our students begin to think of college and career readiness, the better.
•QCI: How many college and career counselors does the high school have?
•Ms. Ingersoll: There are two staff members dedicated to the QCHS College and Career Center. Mr. Romanowski is the college and career counselor and Mr. Horton is the college and career center specialist. We also have four grade-level guidance counselors who are also very involved in working with the student by helping them with ECAPS (Educational Career Action Plans).
•QCI: What can people expect to see and participate in when they attend the open house?
•Ms. Ingersoll: We want to open our doors and showcase some of our resources. This will be an opportunity to meet the college and career center staff. We encourage our families and community members to offer ideas as well as feedback.
We will have light refreshments and will be happy to entertain any questions regarding our new center.
•QCI: Is there more information about the center on the Queen Creek High School website?
•Ms. Ingersoll: We are currently working on designing a new and improved online resource. We are aware that an online presence is vital to our continued growth. Look for that to be updated soon.
For more information, call the high school at 480-987-5973.
