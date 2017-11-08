QCUSD students to honor military veterans Nov. 9

Schools in the Queen Creek Unified School District will be hosting a variety of events Thursday, Nov. 9, to honor local members of the U.S. Armed Forces in recognition of Veterans’ Day.
The events are:
•7 a.m. Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road. Veterans’ Day ceremony at the school flagpole.
•8:40 a.m. Gateway Polytechnic Academy, 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa. Presentation and breakfast for veterans followed by a song performed by fourth-grade students. By the flagpole, then in the cafeteria.
•9 a.m. Queen Creek Elementary, 23636 S. 204th St. Veterans’ Day celebration on the school basketball court.
•1 p.m. for students, 6:30 p.m. for parents, Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop. A performance by second-grade students.
•5-6:45 p.m. Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Veterans’ Day banquet in the school cafeteria. Open to invited guests and military veterans. Veterans should RSVP to event coordinator Tracy House at thouse@qcusd.org.
The event schedule was supplied by Stephanie Ingersoll, spokeswoman for the school district.