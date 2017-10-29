Queen Creek High adds nursing program to upperclassman curriculum

In recognition of the health care industry’s growing need for nurses, Queen Creek High School has introduced nursing courses to its curriculum for upperclassmen.
The school now offers Medical Professions 1 and 2 to juniors and seniors, according to a press release. Additionally, the State Board of Nursing approved the nursing assistant program at the high school, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
This means students will eventually have the opportunity to graduate from Queen Creek High with his or her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification, according to the release.
This course is designed to prepare students for employment in the health care industry, specifically nursing.
Arizona State Nursing Board curriculum and Arizona Department of Education Nursing Services standards are taught in this course and throughout the medical professions program.
According to data from ‘The Future of the Nursing Workforce: National and State-Level Projections, 2012-2025,’ Arizona will have the country’s largest nurse shortage by 2025..
According to a new study from the October issue of “Health Affairs,” an average millennial is now 186 percent more likely to become a registered nurse.
For more information, call the high school at 480-987-5973