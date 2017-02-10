Queen Creek High fashion design students plan spring show

Students participating in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America fashion design program at Queen Creek High School will present the department’s annual Spring into Fashion show Thursday, March 9. It will start at 6 p.m. in the high school’s small gym, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Tickets are $3 and may be purchased at the door.
“This show is meant to showcase the hard work all year long of both the first- and second-year students in our program,” Megan Hartfield, the school’s design and merchandising/culinary instructor, said in an e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent. “My second-year students have created all the clothing that will be displayed in the show and we are really proud of their great work and progress. The first-year students have contributed two garments to the show and are also responsible for the set-up and running of the show.”