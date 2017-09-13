Queen Creek High hosts annual Day of Service to remember Sept. 11

Nearly 3,000 innocent people died in the Sept. 11 attacks 16 years ago. To honor the innocent lives lost, the anniversary of the attacks is now a Day of Service across the country.
At Queen Creek High School, the Day of Service was marked with a somber, yet beautiful ceremony followed by student and staff volunteer projects.
This year’s Day of Service ceremony opened with Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students dressed in uniform presenting the Colors in front of the entire student body. It was followed by students from Toybox preschool honoring our country with the Pledge of Allegiance.
JROTC students then passed the flag to student athletes. The athletes, led by varsity football player Dayson Coleman, ran with the flag around the school campus.
At the end of the run, the flag was formally retired and then awarded to a staff member for his or her service to Queen Creek High School and the community.
The 2017 retired flag was presented to Emily McIntyre. Mrs. McIntyre teaches ceramics at Queen Creek High, is the Clay Club advisor and head of the high school Sunshine Committee.
“Emily McIntyre was chosen to receive the retired flag because she is an important, integral part of our campus community. She runs our sunshine committee which is designed to help teachers on our campus feel connected through a variety of ways. She does this without much recognition or gratitude from our staff, but she is an important part of our organization and wants others to feel just as wanted,” said Principal Paul Gagnon.
This annual campus-wide event is an opportunity for classes and clubs to volunteer. The students in the QCHS DECA Marketing Club hosted a car wash in the parking lot of the high school. All proceeds from the car wash will be donated to A New Leaf Foundation, a local nonprofit based in Mesa.
Most of the students who attend Queen Creek High School were born a few years before the Sept. 11 attacks.
While they may not remember the tragedy, they do understand the importance of giving back to the community in honor of the victims.
Day of Service may be just a day, but for the students of Queen Creek High, giving back to our great community is the Bulldog way.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations and marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District. Queen Creek High School is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.