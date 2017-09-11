Queen Creek school board salutes elementary school teachers
Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Unified School District
The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board honored teachers nominated by Jack Barnes Elementary School, 20750 S. 214th St., Queen Creek, with the school district’s Power of One award.
The honorees are, from left, Cynthia Covington, Leah Williams, Geri Rose, Maria Pinedo and Laurie Vela.
The recognition took place at the governing board’s regular meeting on Sept. 5 at the QCUSD administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.
For more information, visit qcusd.org.
