Queen Creek school district business partner breakfast is Jan. 31
The Queen Creek Unified School District will host a business partner breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the district administration center, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
The public is invited to attend and learn about the school district and its new programs, upcoming changes and networking opportunities.
Food and refreshment will be provided.
To RSVP, contact Shelle Landrum at slandrum@qcusd.org.
