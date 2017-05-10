Queen Creek school district calendar

The Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Its phone number is 480-987-5935. Its website is www.qcusd.org.

The following events are taking place this month. A complete calendar is posted on the school district website.

MAY 10-WEDNESDAY
Early release. All schools.

MAY 10-11
District-wide Art Showcase: 7 p.m. at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.

MAY 15-MONDAY
Senior Scholarship Presentation: 9 a.m. At the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.

MAY 22-MONDAY
Queen Creek High School Graduation: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena.

MAY 25-THURSDAY
Last Day of School for Students.

MAY 26-FRIDAY
Last Day of School for Teachers.

QCUSD schools

•Desert Mountain Elementary (grades K–5): 22301 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: James Richardson. Phone: 480-987-5912.

•Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary (grades K-5): 22076 E. Village Loop in Queen Creek. Principal: Sherry Towns. School Rating: A. Phone: 480-987-7420.

•Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades preschool-7): 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa. Principal: Allison Carmichael. Phone: 480-987-7440.

•Jack Barnes Elementary (grades K-5): 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Laura Valenciano. Phone: 480-987-7400.

•Queen Creek Elementary (grades preschool-5): 23636 S. 204th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Julie Oster. Phone: 480-987-5920.

•Newell Barney Middle School (grades 6-8): 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Denise Johnson. Phone: 480-474-6700.

•Queen Creek Middle School (grade 6-8): 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Joseph McKnight M. Ed. Phone: 480-987-5940

•Queen Creek High School (grades 9-12): 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: B. Principal: Paul Gagnon. Phone: 480-987-5973.

