Queen Creek school district calendar

The Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Its phone number is 480-987-5935. Its website is www.qcusd.org.
The following events are taking place this month. A complete calendar is posted on the school district website.
MAY 10-WEDNESDAY
Early release. All schools.
MAY 10-11
District-wide Art Showcase: 7 p.m. at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.
MAY 15-MONDAY
Senior Scholarship Presentation: 9 a.m. At the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center.
MAY 22-MONDAY
Queen Creek High School Graduation: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena.
MAY 25-THURSDAY
Last Day of School for Students.
MAY 26-FRIDAY
Last Day of School for Teachers.
QCUSD schools
•Desert Mountain Elementary (grades K–5): 22301 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: James Richardson. Phone: 480-987-5912.
•Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary (grades K-5): 22076 E. Village Loop in Queen Creek. Principal: Sherry Towns. School Rating: A. Phone: 480-987-7420.
•Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades preschool-7): 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa. Principal: Allison Carmichael. Phone: 480-987-7440.
•Jack Barnes Elementary (grades K-5): 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Laura Valenciano. Phone: 480-987-7400.
•Queen Creek Elementary (grades preschool-5): 23636 S. 204th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Julie Oster. Phone: 480-987-5920.
•Newell Barney Middle School (grades 6-8): 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Denise Johnson. Phone: 480-474-6700.
•Queen Creek Middle School (grade 6-8): 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Joseph McKnight M. Ed. Phone: 480-987-5940
•Queen Creek High School (grades 9-12): 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: B. Principal: Paul Gagnon. Phone: 480-987-5973.