Queen Creek school district hires administrators Rogers, Sylvester-McCarroll

Queen Creek Unified School District has announced the hiring of two new administrators.
Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll
Bobette Sylvester-McCarroll has accepted a position as associate superintendent of business and support services. She will start July 1.
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll served more than five years as the assistant superintendent for business and support services at Mesa Public Schools. In this capacity, she directed a host of financial and business activities including budget development, facilities construction and maintenance, student transportation, and food services.
Prior to working in Mesa, Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll was the assistant superintendent for business services in the Payson Unified School District for 16 years. She has also worked in the Valley as a financial analyst for a private sector firm.
Ms. Sylvester-McCarroll has a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Arizona State University. She is a certified public accountant. She serves as the president of the Arizona Schools Risk Retention Trust.
She is the past president for the Board of Arizona Association of School Business Officials. In addition, she has served as a member of the School Finance Advisory Committee for the Arizona Auditor General’s Office and on the advisory committee for the Governor’s Office on school finance.
“With Queen Creek experiencing such tremendous growth, Bobette’s experience will be extremely beneficial to the district, said Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry. “We are excited to add Bobette to the QCUSD team.”
Patty Rogers
The school district also has hired Patty Rogers Ed.D., as its director of human resources. She will start July 1.
Ms. Rogers has more than 25 years of education experience. She is the assistant superintendent of human resources and curriculum at the J.O. Combs Unified School District.
Ms. Rogers has held other leadership positions including: director of curriculum, instruction and assessment; elementary school principal, and high school dean of students. In addition, she has taught third grade, high school math and physical education.
She has a doctoral degree in education leadership from Northern Arizona University. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, both from Northern Colorado University.
“We are excited to have Ms. Rogers on the QCUSD team,” said Dr. Berry. “She brings with her many experiences that will benefit our entire staff.”
QCUSD serves more than 7,000 students in five elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.