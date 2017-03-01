Queen Creek school district to hold teacher recruitment fair March 2
The Queen Creek Unified School District is hiring teachers. Openings are available for all grade levels.
QCUSD will host a job fair 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at its administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
Job screenings may be conducted on the spot so candidates are advised to bring resumes and dress professionally, according to a press release.
Visit www.QCUSD.org to view available positions and to learn more about the district. For more information, call 480-987-5935.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.