Queen Creek school district honors students of the month

Queen Creek Unified School District Students of the Month for August 2017 were honored by the school district governing board at its regular meeting Sept. 19. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Unified School District)

 

Students in the Queen Creek Unified School District were recognized as students of the month for August. The recognition ceremony took place during the Sept. 19 meeting of the QCUSD Governing Board.

The students, pictured above and listed from elementary to high school honorees, are: Elizabeth Petty, Desert Mountain Elementary; Jolie Mitchell, Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary; Zoee Bradford, Gateway Polytechnic Academy; Ellery McBride and James Pickens, Jack Barnes Elementary; Jayden Brewer, Queen Creek Elementary; Jayden Fezatte-Douglas, Newell Barney Middle School; Eric Leiber, Queen Creek Middle School; and Jacori Wooten, Queen Creek High School.

The governing board generally meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

For more information about the governing board or school district, visit qcusd.org.

