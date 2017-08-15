Queen Creek school district seeks $63 million bond in fall special election

The Queen Creek Unified School District will ask voters to approve a $63 million school bond during the Nov. 7 election that will allow it to build five new schools to reduce class sizes at all of its existing campuses, which have exceeded student capacity or are close to it.
Money also is needed to update existing facilities district-wide, Crystal Korpan, chief financial officer for the school district, said during a presentation Aug. 2 to the Queen Creek Town Council.
Ms. Korpan’s presentation may be viewed on the town’s website: queencreek.org. See the council meeting listing on the Calendar page.
Why has the governing board called for the election?, Ms. Korpan said to the council.
“Really, in a word, it’s growth,” Ms. Korpan said. “We see it, you see it. It’s a regular event. I’m in my third year at the Queen Creek school district and this is the third year we’re going to see double-digit percentages in enrollment growth, and that is directly the result of families wanting to come in and live in our community.”
Previous bond requests have been met with mixed results from voters. During the Nov. 8 election, a request for a $95 million bond was rejected.
In the Nov. 4, 2014, election, voters approved a request for an $80 million bond for construction projects, but denied a 15 percent operating budget increase.
Prior to that, Queen Creek voters approved a budget override in 2007 and approved a bond in 2010.
The district says it needs three more elementary schools, another middle school and one more high school to accommodate its rapidly growing student population, which district officials estimate will grow by about 1,100 annually over the next five years, according to Ms. Korpan.
The school district consists of Desert Mountain Elementary School, Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, Jack Barnes Elementary School, Queen Creek Elementary School, Gateway Polytechnic Academy, Newell Barney Middle School, Queen Creek Middle School and Queen Creek High School.
For the 2017-18 school year, Desert Mountain, Frances-Brandon Pickett and Jack Barnes are at or above 90 percent maximum enrollment and Gateway Polytechnic Academy has surpassed it, according to qcbond.org.
Three schools are paying for portable classrooms on their campus, including the newest school, which is only in its second year, Ms. Korpan said.
The portables provide an “extra 20 classrooms holding 500 students that we don’t have room for at these three sites,” Ms. Korpan said.
Money the school district once received from the state’s capital funding has been cut by 85 percent; that is a reduction of $2.8 million for the 2017-18 school year, Ms. Korpan said.
QCUSD has received from the Arizona School Facilities Board $17.6 million for 60 acres of land on which to build a second high school and $24.7 million toward the construction of phase one of that project.
Phase one would accommodate about 1,100 students, Ms. Korpan said.
Also, capital improvements are needed at all the schools. These include upgrades to meet the following needs: security, media center and technology improvements, additional parking and parking improvements, athletic upgrades such as expanding the high school field house and expanding the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center on the Queen Creek High School campus.
Voters will cast their ballot on two bond initiatives. Construction of the three elementary schools and the middle school will be fully funded with the approval of both ballot items, according to the website. The state of Arizona has appointed dollars to assist with the building of the new high school.
Special election
The first is a new bond for $63 million. The money would be used to build four new schools and for capital improvements.
The amounts are broken out as: $17.8 million for elementary school No. 7, $18.3 million for elementary school No. 8, $4.5 million toward phase one of high school No. 2, $10 million for middle school No. 3 and $12.4 million for capital improvements to the existing schools.
A yes vote would result in residents paying an extra $69.24 per year in property taxes on a home with an assessed value of $100,000, according to the presentation. That equates to $173.10 annually for a home with an assessed value of $250,000.
The second bond initiative will not require any additional money from voters. It will re-purpose existing bond dollars that were approved in 2014. According to Ms. Korpan, the wording of the 2014 bond only allowed the money to be used for middle and high schools. Officials would like to change the bond verbiage to include elementary school No. 6.
If both bond initiatives are approved, the school district hopes to have a new elementary school open by July 2018. It hopes to complete phase one of the second high school and open a second elementary school and the new middle school by July 2019, and open the third elementary school by July 2021, according to Ms. Korpan’s presentation.
“We feel like our governing board have been very good stewards of our fiscal responsibility and trying to make sure that we utilize every capacity possible to ensure that we’re not going to voters for more than we need…,” Ms. Korpan said.
How to vote
Voting on the bond will be open to all registered voters who live within the QCUSD boundaries. It is an all mail-in ballot. Everyone will receive a ballot that can be filled out and dropped in any mailbox.
Ballots also may be dropped off Nov. 3-7 at the QCUSD administrative office at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The office hours will be 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 3-6, Saturday and Sunday included; and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 7.
Mayor Gail Barney thanked Ms. Korpan for her presentation. He said the council was unable to ask questions about the presentation because it was made during an information-only portion of the meeting.
For more information, visit qcbond.org or e-mail Ms. Korpan at ckorpan@qcusd.org or by phone at 480-987-5936.
Are you for or against the proposed school bond? Post your comments at the bottom of this page at www.queencreekindependent.com.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.