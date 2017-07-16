Queen Creek schools preparing for 2017-18 year

Summer break is just about over for students living in the town of Queen Creek. Schools serving the community are preparing to open their doors for the upcoming year.
Here is what students attending some of them can expect for 2017-18:
Queen Creek Unified School District
The first day of school for students in Queen Creek Unified School District No. 95 is Tuesday, July 25.
The district includes the town of Queen Creek and extends north of Williams Gateway to Warner Road and east of Eastmark to Meridian Road. The district encompasses 46 square miles.
Its schools include: Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road; Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road; Queen Creek Middle School, 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road; Desert Mountain Elementary School, 22301 S. Hawes Road; Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary School, 22076 E. Village Loop; Jack Barnes Elementary School, 20750 S. 214th St.; Queen Creek Elementary School, 23636 S. 204th St.; and Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades preschool-8), 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa.
Freshman orientation will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Queen Creek High School.
Meet the Teacher events for elementary and middle schools will take place starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and for Queen Creek High School, 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, Stephanie Ingersoll, the school district’s public relations/marketing specialist, said during a phone interview.
Students and parents will be able to speak to representatives from their school’s transportation, community education and child nutrition departments. They also can pay school fees on those nights, Ms. Ingersoll said.
Starting in the 2017-18 school year, Queen Creek High School students will be offered a variety of new classes from which to choose.
They include Mandarin Chinese, American sign language and full stack web development, according to a press release.
The Mandarin 1 and American sign language courses were added as a result of a student survey conducted last fall. The full stack web development program was added as a way to better prepare Queen Creek students today for the digital jobs of tomorrow.
“We will continue to look for innovative opportunities like our partnership with full stack coder camps to provide our students with an innovative education that prepares them with the skills and knowledge to be successful in whatever arena they choose,” QCHS Principal Paul Gagnon said in the release.
In addition, the school district governing board approved the addition of advanced placement calculus BC, AP statistics and biology 100, which is a dual-enrollment course.
In addition, QCUSD is adding medical professions through the high school’s career and technical education department. Students will have the opportunity to earn a licensed nursing assistant certificate through the Arizona State Board of Nursing.
“QCUSD understands the importance of ensuring students are career ready. We are proud to offer courses where students can earn certifications that make them instantly employable,” QCUSD Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry said in the release.
In addition, a full-time counselor has been added to the staff of each elementary school, Ms. Ingersoll said.
Previously, counselors were only at the district’s junior and high schools, she said.
Also, counselors have been added at the high school level, she said.
“We’re really excited about that,” Ms. Ingersoll said. “We have also added at the high school a college and career readiness coach. Hands down, the district is invested in the whole area of college and career readiness.”
In addition, the Advancement Via Individual Determination program has been expanded district-wide, Ms. Ingersoll said.
AVID targets students in the academic middle who desire to go to college and have the willingness to work hard, according to the school district website: www.qcusd.org. These are students who are capable of completing rigorous curriculum but are falling short of their potential.
AVID helps pull these students out of unchallenging courses and puts them on the college track.
Also, Junior Achievement will return in September. The program helps teach fifth- and eighth-grade students personal and business financial literacy, Ms. Ingersoll said.
The school district administrative office is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road. Its phone number is 480-987-5935
Casteel High School
The first day of school for students at Casteel High School, 24901 S. Power Road in Queen Creek, is Monday, July 24.
Casteel is part of the Chandler Unified School District. Its phone number is 480-424-8100.
The high school serves students in seventh-through 11th grades. This is the first year it will serve 11th-grade students, Kara Wilson, administrative assistant to Principal Sandy Lundberg, said during a phone interview.
“This year’s 11th-grade students were last year’s 10th-graders,” Ms. Wilson said.
The school will expand to offer 12th grade by the 2018-19 school year, which means its enrollment is increasing annually.
“Our enrollment is about 2,419 (for 2017-18),” Ms. Wilson said. “We have waiting lists for all grades.”
Colt Days took place July 11-14. These were when students were able to pick up their schedules, have their ID photo taken, purchase yearbooks and pay for P.E. uniforms, Ms. Wilson said.
“We get the business stuff taken care of before the first day of school,” she said.
Separate orientations for seventh and ninth-grade students will take place 8-10 a.m. July 21.
Ms. Wilson did not yet know the theme for this year’s orientations during her July 12 interview.
However, she said last year, students experienced team-building using Pokemon Go-style activities.
“We try to incorporate ways for the kids to know each other by giving them a team-building activity.
They go throughout the school working on a task while learning the campus,” Ms. Wilson said.
The campus boasts a new performing arts center. It will be dedicated in September and can seat 500-plus patrons, Ms. Wilson said.
It will be home to the school’s music concerts and drama and dance productions. Its use could be expanded to include community events, but that would not take place immediately, Ms. Wilson said.
Also, additional classrooms are under construction. About 20 classrooms, including seven science labs, are being built in a two-story building. It is expected to open July 2018.
“This is a major step for us,” Ms. Wilson said.
The CUSD administrative office is at 1525 W. Frye Road in Chandler. Its phone number is 480-812-7000.
American Leadership Academy Signal Butte
American Leadership Academy will open its newest campus in Queen Creek this school year. ALA Signal Butte K-6, 22512 S. Signal Butte Road, will open Aug. 7, Caitlin Bohrer, a marketing representative for ALA, confirmed in an e-mailed response to questions.
ALA charter schools already serve students in Queen Creek at ALA Queen Creek K-6, 19843 E. Chandler Heights Road, and ALA Queen Creek 7-12, 23908 S. Hawes Road, according to its website: http://www.alaschools.org/arizona.
ALA Signal Butte can serve up to 750 students in its 30 traditional classrooms plus additional dedicated classrooms for special education, Ms. Bohrer said.
It offers after-school programs such as dance, ukulele, guitar, karate and storytime and specials in art, music, P.E. and technology.
It also offers before- and after-school care, Ms. Bohrer said.
Ryan Taylor is the school director. He has worked in education for 18 years as a teacher, coach and administrator from the elementary to college levels.
Richelle Lewis is the assistant director. She was named the Arizona Charter School Association’s 2016 teacher of the year.
Two information nights for ALA Signal Butte have been scheduled. Children and parents can learn more about ALA, meet campus leadership and purchase uniforms at both.
The first will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Barney Family Sports Complex, 22050 E. Queen Creek Road.
The second will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the school campus.
American Leadership Academy’s administrative office is at 19935 E. Chandler Heights Road. Its phone number is 480-420-2101.
