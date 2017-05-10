Queen Creek Unified School District recognizes retiring staff members

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board held a ceremony May 2 to recognize 12 employees who retired during the 2016-17 school year or are planning to retire at the end of the school year.
They were, from left: Mark Swartz, Queen Creek High School; Diane Albright, Desert Mountain Elementary; Lori Platts, district office; Dora Kisto, district office; Sharon Van Allen, Newell Barney Middle School; Evelia Palomarez, child nutrition; John Vance, facilities, and Tana DeSpain, Queen Creek High School. Unable to attend were Joe Bustamante, facilities; Susan Marrufo, child nutrition; Sandra Nelson, district office; and Diane Kopp, Queen Creek High School.
The governing board generally meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month in the school district board room of the district office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Study sessions begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For more information and to view of video of the meeting, visit www.qcusd.org.