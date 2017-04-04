Queen Creek youngsters learn about careers, farm animals

On Feb. 24, students studying agricultural science at Queen Creek High School, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, transformed part of the high school campus into a farm.
“Day at the Farm” was hosted by agriculture education high school students for first-graders from Queen Creek Elementary.
Students had the opportunity to touch horses, chickens, ducks, sheep and a tortoise. The purpose of the event was to show the younger students how to care for farm animals.
Most of the high school students who participated are also members of Future Farmers of America.
Day at the Farm provided FAA students with the opportunity to practice speaking about their animals, a practice that is a component of the national organization.
Day at the Farm takes place every year during FFA week.
In addition, Queen Creek Elementary held its first-ever career day. Prior the event, students picked areas of work that interested them.
Then, during career day, they were given the opportunity to speak to professionals in their areas of interest.
Speakers included representatives from Chandler and Gilbert fire departments, Scottsdale and Tempe police departments, Boeing, the military, a dentist, a K9 officer trainer, a therapy dog trainer, a basketball player and a baker.
QCE Career Day is part of the Queen Creek Unified School District AVID initiative.
AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination and is a college and career readiness tool.
All QCUSD elementary and middle school teachers use AVID in their classrooms. Teachers at Queen Creek High will use AVID starting next school year.
For more information about the school district, visit www.qcusd.org.