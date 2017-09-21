Registration deadline nears for fall kids camp in Queen Creek school district

Registration for the Oct. 2-13 fall break camp offered by the Queen Creek Unified School District is under way online. Be sure to use the “Explore All Programs” button and register under Discovery Kids Camps.
The deadline to register and pay for week one is Sept. 25, week two is Oct. 2. View the camp flier for more information.
Camp will be at Desert Mountain Elementary School, 22301 S. Hawes Road, at Ocotillo Road. Activities include science, arts and crafts, food fun, computer labs and active games.
Off-site activities during week one – Oct. 2-6 – include a trip to the Phoenix Zoo. During week two – Oct. 9-13 – off-site activities include a trip to the Rockin’ R Ranch.
Rates are as follows:
- $30 per day.
- $120 per Monday-Friday week if registered and paid by the deadlines.
- After deadline, all days are $35, no weekly discount.
- Sibling and employee discounts apply.
The earliest available drop-off time will be 6:30 a.m., and the latest pickup time is 6 p.m., according to the school district website.
Space is limited. The school district advises parents to enroll their children as soon as possible, according to the site.
For more information, visit the website or call 480-987-7460.