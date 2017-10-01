Registration under way for upcoming Love Our Schools events in Queen Creek

Opportunities include washing a teacher’s car, painting a mural and assembling picnic tables
Queen Creek Unified School District is inviting people to make a lasting difference in the community by volunteering for events taking place at a local school this month and in November.
On Sept. 30, the school district participated in Love Our Schools Day 2017, a community-wide initiative bringing together volunteers from the business, faith and nonprofit sectors to complete hundreds of public service projects at local schools in the Valley on the same day, according to the event flier.
Now, registration for upcoming Love Our Schools events – such as washing a teacher’s car and painting a mural – at local schools is under way.
The event is presented by School Connect, an organization that researches and develops the best practices to build a supportive, collaborative community around schools, according to its website.
Program organizers believe performing acts such as cleaning, landscaping and writing notes of encouragement can help make schools and neighborhoods better places.
For most events, all ages are welcome and children must be accompanied by an adult.
People have the opportunity to sign up for activities that take place 8 a.m.-noon. They are:
Oct. 21: Beautifying the campus at Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St.
Oct. 21: Painting a mural at Jack Barnes Elementary, 20750 S. 214th St.
Nov. 4: Power washing the campus at Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop.
Nov. 4: Painting and marking the educational playground at Frances Brandon-Pickett Elementary, 22076 E. Village Loop.
Nov. 18: Washing a teacher’s car at Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road.
Nov. 18: Building a gaga pit at Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road.
Nov. 18: Assembling picnic tables at Newell Barney Middle School, 24937 S. Sossaman Road.
Queen Creek residents can visit http://app.schoolconnectaz.com/ and enter their ZIP code — 85142 — to find out which schools are hosting events that day or planning future events.
Click on “View School” below the school’s address to view the projects and the date they will take place.
Or visit the School Connect website to register or view a list of all participating schools.