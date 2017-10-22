Resolution Copper partners with Central Arizona College for apprenticeship program

Central Arizona College, in partnership with Resolution Copper, is offering training for current and potential hires.
Three apprenticeship options will be offered beginning in January, including welding and two pathways in industrial maintenance, with one having an electrical emphasis.
During the three-year program, selected candidates will become full-time employees with Resolution Copper and gain on-the-job experience through a practical application component to be completed at Resolution Copper and classroom training at the CAC Signal Peak Campus.
Students will earn certificates with national certification that lead to advanced degree options at CAC.
Resolution Copper is committed to covering the cost of tuition, books, equivalency examinations, personal protective equipment, lab fees and on-the-job training.
Applications will be accepted online at www.riotinto.com/careers.
Applications must be received by Oct. 29 and selections will be made soon thereafter.
To receive additional details about the Resolution Copper open house sessions or apprenticeship option, contact Kyle Bennett at 801-349-8053 or Kyle.Bennett@riotinto.com.
For more information regarding the industrial maintenance and welding certificate options, contact Sandra Zires at 520-494-5308 or Sandra.lascherzires@centralaz.edu.
For more than 45 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages. The website is www.centralaz.edu.
