Revised QCUSD budget for 2016-17 on board’s public hearing agenda for May 2

The Queen Creek Unified School District Governing Board will hear public comments on a revised budget for 2016-17 during its May 2 meeting at the QCUSD administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road.
Governing board meetings are generally held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Work sessions start at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noticed. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Board meetings may be viewed online on YouTube. Quick access to governing board videos, agendas and other information is available on the QCUSD website: http://www.qcusd.org/Governing_Board.
In accordance with Arizona State law, a school district may revise its budget several times prior to May 15, according to supporting data accompanying the May 2 agenda posted on the school district website.
The types of revisions that can be made are delineated in statute.  Revision of the 2016-17 budget is necessary to receive the growth in student enrollment funds allowed based on increased student count, according to the supporting data.  Changes also reflect adjustments to align with Arizona Department of Education calculations.
The following is the agenda for May 2, 2017:

1. Study session

A. Call to Order of Study Session for Discussion of Bond Pamphlet Language, Arizona School Board Association Awards and Recognition and Retirement Reception
B. Adoption of the Agenda
C. Presentation and Discussion of 2017 Bond Publicity Pamphlet Wording, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer

D. Discussion and Presentation of Arizona School Board Association Awards and Recognition, Dr. Cort Monroe, Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning and Shelle Landrum, Administrative Assistant

E. Retirement reception 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2. Regular meeting of the governing board
A. Call to Order of Regular Meeting of the Governing Board

B. Pledge of Allegiance and a Moment of Silence

C. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve the Board Meeting Minutes Dated April 18, 2017, Shelle Landrum, Administrative Assistant

D. Superintendent’s Report

3. Retiree Recognition

A. Recognition of Retirees

4. Employees of the Month

A. Gift Cards Provided by the Queen Creek Schools Education Foundation

B. The Power of One Statement

C. Recognition of the April 2017 Power of One Gateway Polytechnic Academy Recipients

5. Call to Public

A. Call to Public

6. Consent Agenda

A. Donation Statement

7. Public Hearing Pursuant to A.R.S. 15-905

A. Call to Order of the Public Hearing Pursuant to A.R.S. 15-905

B. Discussion and Presentation of 2016-17 Revised Expenditure Budget, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer
Budget presentation
2017 Expenditure Budget No. 2

C. Public Hearing – Requests to Speak Regarding the 2016-17 Revised Budget

D. Adjourn Public Hearing

8. Action Items

A. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Revisions to Fiscal Year 2016-17 Budget, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer

B. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Top Five Proposed Issues to be Considered For the 2018 Arizona School Board Association Political Agenda,

C. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve 2017-2018 Queen Creek Unified School District Family Handbook, Dr. Cort Monroe, Assistant Superintendent

D. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Textbooks for 2017-2018 School Year for; AP Statistics, AP Environmental Science, AP Calculus, Mandarin and American Sign Language, Dr. Cort Monroe, Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning

E. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve 2017-2018 Queen Creek High School E-Academy/Virtual On-Line Distance Education Program and Handbook, Mr. Paul Gagnon, Principal, Mr. Greg Keith, Assistant Principal

F. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Second Reading of Policy BDG Board Review of Regulations, Shelle Landrum, Administrative Assistant

G. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Second Reading of Policy DJE Bidding/Purchasing Procedures, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer

H. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Second Reading of Policy GCD Professional Staff Vacations and Holidays, Erika Copeland, Executive Director of Human Resources and Academic Services

I. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Policy GDD Support Staff Vacation and Holidays, Erika Copeland, Executive Director of Human Resources and Academic Services

J. Discussion and Possible Approval of the Recommendation to Issue and Release of a Request for Qualifications for a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) Contractor for Construction of Elementary School #6, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer

9. Information Items

A. Discussion of Reading of Exhibit GDO-EA, GDO-EB and GDO-EC Evaluation of Support Staff Members Erika Copeland, Executive Director of Human Resources and Academic Services

10. Personnel

A. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Certified Items; Routine Employment, Resignations and Non-Renewal, Erika Copeland, Executive Director of Human Resources and Academic Services

B. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Classified Items; Routine Employment and Resignations, Erika Copeland, Executive Director of Human Resources and Academic Services

C. Discussion and Possible Action to Approve Classified and Certified Supplemental Extra Duty Pay, Crystal Korpan, Chief Financial Officer

11. Announcements

A. Upcoming Board Meetings

B. Calendar of Events

12. Adjourn
A. Meeting Adjournment

