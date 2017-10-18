School district to host business partnership breakfast, suicide prevention event Oct. 24

The Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office is at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. Its phone number is 480-987-5935. Its website is www.qcusd.org.
OCT. 24-TUESDAY
QCUSD Business Partner Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m., Queen Creek Unified School District Office. Learn about QCUSD, new program and potential changes while taking advantage of networking opportunities. RSVP to Shelle Landrum at 480-987-5938 or slandrum@qcusd.org.
Act to Save A Life Parent Presentation: 7-8:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Information about suicide prevention and awareness.
NOV. 2-THURSDAY
QCUSD Science Night: 3-5 p.m. at the district administrative office.
QCUSD schools
•Desert Mountain Elementary (grades K–5): 22301 S. Hawes Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: James Richardson. Phone: 480-987-5912.
•Frances-Brandon Pickett Elementary (grades K-5): 22076 E. Village Loop in Queen Creek. Principal: Sherry Towns. School Rating: A. Phone: 480-987-7420.
•Gateway Polytechnic Academy (grades preschool-7): 5149 S. Signal Butte in Mesa. Principal: Allison Carmichael. Phone: 480-987-7440.
•Jack Barnes Elementary (grades K-5): 20750 S. 214th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Laura Valenciano. Phone: 480-987-7400.
•Queen Creek Elementary (grades preschool-5): 23636 S. 204th St. in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Julie Oster. Phone: 480-987-5920.
•Newell Barney Middle School (grades 6-8): 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Denise Johnson. Phone: 480-474-6700.
•Queen Creek Middle School (grade 6-8): 20435 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: A. Principal: Joseph McKnight M. Ed. Phone: 480-987-5940
•Queen Creek High School (grades 9-12): 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. School Rating: B. Principal: Paul Gagnon. Phone: 480-987-5973.