Singer O’Connor to talk about bullying, mental health at San Tan Valley school

International pop star Meredith O’Connor brings her award-winning program addressing bullying and mental health issues to the Valley Nov. 7-8 to perform at Champion Schools in San Tan Valley, Chandler and South Mountain.
Ms. O’Connor will perform 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 8 at Champion Schools San Tan Valley, 1846 E. Bella Vista Road.
The young star, whose music and videos have been featured on Disney and Nickelodeon and who serves as a United Nations Celebrity Youth Leader, will talk to the students about bullying and mental health issues and share her own experiences with these challenges, according to a press release.
Miss O’Connor’s music incorporates a positive message for her fans. She will be sharing that message with the students of Champion Schools, which takes important notice of these issues, according to the release.
The singer has sold out shows all over the world, but she says performing at schools is one of the most meaningful parts of her work.
“I love going into schools because I get the chance to make it really personal. I make sure the students can meet me and ask me questions, and that’s something that I can’t do at a concert or on TV,” she said in the release.
Ms. O’Connor says she has suffered from both bullying and anxiety.
School administrators have reported that the presentation has helped their students overcome pressing issues, according to the release. The lyrics of Ms. O’Connor’s music have moved many students to tears, but they also feel understood and speak about their problems following the assembly.
Her song “The Game” addresses the issues, and Ms. O’Connor hopes her school presentation is a “game” changer” in the world of anti-bullying and mental health.
For more information about the Ms. O’Connor and her school presentation, call 631-987-5417 or visit meredithoconnormusic.com.