Student careers, talents spotlighted at QCUSD breakfast

Attendees at the Jan. 31 business partner breakfast hosted by the Queen Creek Unified School District were introduced to two groups of students representing different aspects of school life at Queen Creek High School.
Above: Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Tiffannie Sechrist, left, shared what is new in the CTE program and highlighted a few of the department’s success stories. Joining Dr. Sechrist were members of three of the CTE co-curricular clubs; starting second from left: DECA President Innessa Gastelum, DECA Vice President Stephanie Gerhart, Future Farmers of America President Cheyenne McQuade and SkillsUSA member Josh Carr.
Above: Soloist Zach Durrant, foreground, and members of the QCHS Chorale, perform “Man in the Mirror” for breakfast attendees.
The QCUSD Business Partner Breakfast is held twice yearly to bring inform the public about new programs and upcoming changes in the district as well as provide networking opportunities to participant.
The next breakfast is scheduled for April 25 at the QCUSD administration center at 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek. The public is invited to attend.
For more information, visit www.qcusd.org or e-mail slandrum@qcusd.org.
