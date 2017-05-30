Students grieving the suicide of a classmate have resources to turn to over the summer

Queen Creek parents and students who need help over the summer can call Queen Creek High School’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 480-784-1500.
Students still dealing with the suicide by a classmate at Queen Creek High School have options to help them cope with their loss now that school has let out for the summer.
On May 20, QCHS parents, guardians and staff received an e-mail from the high school that the classmate, who was a 16-year-old junior there, had taken his life that morning.
The e-mail, which Queen Creek Unified School District spokeswoman Stephanie Ingersoll shared with the Independent, also said a support team of psychologists and counselors from the school district would be at the high school that week to provide free grief counseling and support to students and staff.
On May 22-23, teams from the school district were joined by their counterparts from Terros, an independent behavioral services organization, to provide another level of service and counseling, Mary Masellis, the school district’s lead psychologist, said during a phone interview.
The school’s counseling staff was on-site May 24-25 for students who still needed to talk, she said.
The teams counseled students grieving the loss of a friend and a classmate, and the sadness that can come with looking at an empty desk where the deceased student once sat, among other things, Ms. Masellis said.
The last day of school for students was May 25. The last day of school for teachers was May 26.
On May 22, 28 students reached out to the counselors for help, Ms. Masellis, who has a master’s degree in school and child clinical psychology, said.
Of the 28, six students were sent for additional counseling because of more significant concerns, Ms. Masellis said.
“With all 28, we notified the parents that their child saw us and that we will continue to support them,” she said, adding she did not have the number of students who were counseled May 23. “There is always support available.”
She said the teams were surprised and impressed by a ninth-grader who stopped by.
“He said he didn’t know the student, but he came in to get advice on how to be a good friend and help the people around him who might be grieving. It was very sweet,” Ms. Masellis said.
Parents and students who need help over the summer can call the school’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 480-784-1500. The counselors asked the students to program the number into their cellphones.
Ms. Masellis said she is on-call 24/7.
Increase in youth suicides
In 2014, there were 38 suicides among children in Arizona, a 53 percent increase from 2013, according to data from the Arizona Child Fatality Review Program.
The report may be viewed online at http://www.azdhs.gov/documents/prevention/womens-childrens-health/reports-fact-sheets/child-fatality-review-annual-reports/cfr-annual-report-2015.pdf.
There are a number of identifiable risk factors associated with suicide deaths, according to the report. They include:
- behavioral health issues and disorders, particularly mood disorders,
- depressant and anxiety disorders;
- substance use and abuse;
- impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies;
- history of trauma or abuse;
- major physical illnesses;
- family history of suicide and previous suicide attempts; and
- easy access to lethal means.
Social media also can contribute to the rise in suicides and suicide attempts, Ms. Masellis said.
“What I think is happening through social media is teens are talking about suicide as an option. There is an influx of students with suicidal ideations. That’s concerning in our society, not only in Queen Creek, but also out there.
Unfortunately, on social media, there are a lot who sensationalize or glamorize it,” Ms. Masellis said.
She explained suicidal ideation as having thoughts of the act of suicide being successful. Thoughts of death, cutting and a sense of hopelessness are in line with suicide ideation, she said.
“Most significant is when they form a plan to complete a suicide,” Ms. Masellis said.
Typically, identifying a teen who is suicidal means looking for a combination of signs, Ms. Masellis said.
“A previous suicide attempt, a current shock, making an actual plan and if they have the means to complete it,” she said. “Increased use of alcohol or drugs, some form of loss, maybe a break-up with a boyfriend or girlfriend.”
Summer resources
With the school year ending May 25, some students who are grieving can no longer turn to their regular support groups for help.
“For many students, school is a safe place for them to get emotional support not just from their friends, but also from administrators and other adults,” Nikki Kontz, clinical director for Teen Life Line, said during a phone interview. “Adults sometimes think summer is a fun time because there is no school, but for many kids, it brings a whole different set of stressors. They’re not around their friends as much, there’s not enough structure in their life, families may not be supportive, they miss the social aspect of school.”
Teen Life Line strives to assist teens who are struggling to deal with issues and also assist their families, according to its website: teenlifeline.org. Its hotline is 602-248-8336 (TEEN).
As teens work through their grief, parents may notice changes in their child’s behavior, Ms. Kontz said.
“They have a loss of concentration, feeling fatigued and tired, constantly thinking about the loss or if they could have done something to have a different outcome,” Ms. Kontz said. “It’s important to understand the kids are going through this. It’s a cycle. People will have good days and bad days, days where they can’t get out of bed. For teens, it can show up in terms of irritability or moodiness. They can get aggressive. Kids don’t always have the language to express what’s going on.”
How parents can help
Parents should keep an eye on their children and give them a place to express their feelings, Ms. Kontz said. In addition, it’s important to figure out stress relievers, such as family activities and allowing them to spend time with friends, she said.
“The No. 1 thing is to keep a close eye but to not push that they get over it,” Ms. Kontz said. “Instead, help them travel this journey of grief and adjust to what life is like now.”
Families can also call Teen Life Line if they have questions. In addition, the organization’s website includes information about how to look for the suicide warning signs and how to determine what is normal behavior for teens.
Additional resources
Calls to 9-1-1 regarding a suicide or suicide attempt in Queen Creek are dispatched to both Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Queen Creek—District 6 and Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, Deputy Ivan Lopez, spokesman for MCSO Queen Creek, said during a phone interview.
Both agencies will respond to the call and assess the situation and how to best seek help for the subject, Deputy Lopez said.
Others resources are available. Compassionate Friends was created to help families who are grieving the loss of a child, according to its website: compassionatefriends.org. People may call the organization’s Mesa chapter at 480-286-4885.
Empact SPC is a suicide prevention center that provides services for anyone who has lost someone to suicide. Its website is http://lafrontera-empact.org/. Its crisis hotline is 480-784-1500; its main office number is 480-784-1514.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.