Transportation open house set for July 18 at newly dedicated Hennerley facility

The Queen Creek Unified School District Transportation Department is proud to host an open house to give the community, parents and students an opportunity to learn more about the department and staff.
It will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at The Edd Hennerley Transportation Facility, 20820 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.
During the upcoming open house, attendees will be able to board and inspect new buses and learn about bus safety and onboard safety equipment while reviewing student transportation policy and tips.
A quick tour through our maintenance and operations areas will provide insight into the fast-paced decision-making QCUSD transportation staffers must perform on a daily basis.
There will also be a question-and-answer period. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Edd Hennerley, transportation director; and Marsha Stones, transportation supervisor.
The open house will be the first community event in the newly dedicated and renamed transportation facility.
On May 16, the QCUSD Governing Board voted to rename the building the Edd Hennerley Transportation Facility after Mr. Hennerley.
“As a board we’d like recognize and honor Mr. Hennerley for his dedicated service to the Queen Creek Unified School District for the past 21 years. During this time, Mr. Hennerley has led the department and instilled in its staff the ability to treat the students as they would their own children and grandchildren,” Governing Board President Ken Brague said.
In honor of this dedication, the district installed new signage on the building indicated its new name
A building plaque has also been affixed to the front of the building, displaying the dedication.
About QCUSD
The Queen Creek Unified School District is one of only nine districts in the state to have been graded “A” by the Arizona Department of Education for four consecutive years (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14). To learn more about the district, visit www.qcusd.org. Connect with Queen Creek Unified School District on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
About QCUSD Transportation
The Queen Creek Unified School District Transportation Department has a fleet of more than 70 buses serving eight schools in a district of 44 square miles. To learn more about the department, visit www.qcusd.org/transportation and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Editor’s note: Stephanie Ingersoll is the public relations/marketing specialist for the Queen Creek Unified School District.