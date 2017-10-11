‘American Idol’ winner McCreery to perform Oct. 12 in Queen Creek

Popular country music singer Scotty McCreery – winner of the 2012 “American Idol” competition – will perform Oct. 12 at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. For tickets, visit qcpac.com or call 480-987-7469. (Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Performing Arts Center)

Scotty McCreery, the country music singer whose career was launched nationally on TV’s “American Idol” show, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.

The Academy of County Music, Broadcast Music, Inc. and Country Music Television Award winner debuted all three of his country music albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart and has earned three platinum singles and both a platinum and gold album performing songs that blend contemporary and traditional country music.

The 2011 winner of TV’s “American Idol,” Mr. McCreery has had hit records with “I Love You This Big,” “The Trouble with Girls,” “Water Tower Town,” “See You Tonight,” “Feelin’ It” and his latest single, “Five More Minutes.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.

