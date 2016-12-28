Applications being accepted for rodeo royalty pageant

Applications for the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant are due by Jan. 2. Interested girls who live in Queen Creek and other outlying communities may compete.
A mandatory pageant meeting will be held at 11 a.m. that day at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
The pageant will be held on Jan. 7.
For more information and an application packet, go to http://lostdutchmandays.org/forms.htm#pageant-forms or http://lostdutchmandays.org/forms/2017-LDD-Queen-Packet.pdf.
The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant is held annually to select three young ladies fulfilling the titles of junior teen queen, ages 10-13; senior teen queen, ages 14-17; and queen, ages 18-26. The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice.
Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities.
For more information, contact Heidi Erickson, LDD rodeo royalty director, at 480-603-6819 or misslostdutchmandays@yahoo.com.