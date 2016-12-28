Applications being accepted for rodeo royalty pageant

Dec 28th, 2016 · by · Comments:

Applications for the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant are due by Jan. 2. Interested girls who live in Queen Creek and other outlying communities may compete.

A mandatory pageant meeting will be held at 11 a.m. that day at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
The pageant will be held on Jan. 7.

For more information and an application packet, go to http://lostdutchmandays.org/forms.htm#pageant-forms or http://lostdutchmandays.org/forms/2017-LDD-Queen-Packet.pdf.

The Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty Pageant is held annually to select three young ladies fulfilling the titles of junior teen queen, ages 10-13; senior teen queen, ages 14-17; and queen, ages 18-26. The winner of the queen title receives a $1,000 scholarship that is renewable annually up to four years for a total of $4,000 to the school of her choice.

Each titleholder is required to attend meetings, fundraisers and other rodeo events as Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Royalty. It is the duty of each queen to promote Lost Dutchman Days throughout Arizona by attending Lost Dutchman Days-sanctioned events as well as visiting rodeos and pageants in other cities.
For more information, contact Heidi Erickson, LDD rodeo royalty director, at 480-603-6819 or misslostdutchmandays@yahoo.com.

Tags: ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie