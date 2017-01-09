Rebecca E. Weisenberg’s ASU Gammage art exhibition through Jan. 23

Jan 9th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Freedom, digital print. Description: The snow speckled exterior reflects the coldness and unsanitary barrier of a prison. The abandoned rustic shackles with dried blood symbolizes Freedom. (Photo from https://artintersection.com/event/asu-gammage-art-exhibition/)

Rebecca E. Weisenberg’s work will be displayed on walls A & B in the main lobby of ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Ave. in Tempe.

The artwork can be viewed 1-3 p.m. Mondays or, if Bradley Meyers, patron services manager, is available, afternoons Tuesday-Friday. The artwork can also be seen at ASU Gammage shows, such as “The Illusionists – Live From Broadway” (Jan. 17-22).

It is advisable to call 480-965-6912 or 480-965-0458. the day of attendance to ensure viewing hours since they are subject to cancellation without notice due to rehearsals, event set-up, performances, special events and holidays.

For more information, go to https://artintersection.com/event/asu-gammage-art-exhibition/.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie