Banner Ironwood Charity Motorcycle Ride, holiday events offered in the far east Valley

OCT. 27-FRIDAY
SAN TAN VALLEY – Fall Festival at Central Arizona College San Tan Campus: 6-9 p.m., 3736 E. Bella Vista Road. Free. Meet the CAC staff, students, clubs and organizations and participate in spooky activities. Activities include pumpkin painting, an escape room, photo booth, games and music. For more information, visit centralaz.edu or call 480-677-7825.
OCT. 28-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Banner Ironwood Charity Motorcycle Ride: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail. Hosted by Ericka Austin. This community charity motorcycle ride will begin at Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction and end at Banner Ironwood, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. All proceeds go toward helping Banner Ironwood patients who can’t afford medications or durable medical equipment at discharge. Pre-registration is $25 for a single rider and $15 for a passenger. Door registration is $30 for a single rider and $20 for a passenger. (Indicate pre-registration at the time of registration). To register, visit www.crowdrise.com/IronwoodCharityRide.
OCT. 28-29
SUPERIOR — Arboretum Fall Plant Sale: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Highway 60. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Staff experts and master gardener volunteers are on hand to help you choose from a wide selection of cacti and agaves, herbs, trees and shrubs during the Fall Plant Sale October fundraiser at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Annual members save 20 percent on plant purchases during the opening weekend – October’s also a great time to join as a member. Need planting and landscaping advice? Arboretum staff are joined by helpful volunteers from Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners program there to advise and assist buyers with suggestions for trees and plants ideal for landscaping in Pinal and Maricopa Counties. Special events during the plant sale include weekend nature walks included with daily admission of $12.50. Experienced BTA horticultural staff and Master Gardeners grow many of the plants you’ll find on sale, and they maintain many of these same plants in the gardens and plant exhibits throughout the grounds – explore the gardens and see firsthand how these plants perform, from nursery pot to maturity in your garden or landscape. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
OCT. 29-SUNDAY
GOLD CANYON — Annual Community Harvest Festival: 3-5 p.m., Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. Open to the public. Free. Activities include the return of the mechanical bull, inflatables for the kids, hay wagon rides, children’s activities, a costume parade at 3:30 p.m., deejay Matt Figueroa and the inaugural pie-eating contest. For more information, visit http://goldcanyonumc.org/news-events/ or call 480-982-3776.
NOV. 3-4, 6
QUEEN CREEK — “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Considered by many to be the “greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain” features hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a Hit Parade score of Hollywood standards. Featuring the classic songs, “Make ‘em Laugh,” “Gotta Dance” and its title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” this junior musical will have audiences dancing in their seats. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
OCT. 31-TUESDAY
SAN TAN VALLEY – Family Friendly Halloween Haunt: 5:30-9:30 p.m., 644 E. Cleveland Court. Free.
NOV. 4-SATURDAY
MESA – Giddy Up Gala Fundraiser for CAAFA: Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, an Apache Junction agency, is hosting a fundrasing Giddy Up Gala Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rockin’ R Ranch, 6136 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. All proceeds benefit survivors of domestic and sexual violence served by the CAAFA. A silent auction, music from the Roadhouse Ranglers, a cowboy dance, BBQ dinner, wine wheel and cash bar are planned. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per ticket. To help sponsor the event, call 480-982-0205. Tickets can be purchased at giddyupgala2017.eventbrite.com.
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. Event hours are usually 10 a.m.-4 p.m. December event hours are 2-8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
NOV. 11-SATURDAY
SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
NOV. 16-18, 20
QUEEN CREEK — “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Get ready to hear the roar. In “Disney’s The Lion King Jr., the African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. See favorite characters sing “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” This inspiring tale will leave audiences smiling and feeling “no worries for the rest of your days.” To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JAN. 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Jimmy Travis – One Man, One Guitar: 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Named Entertainer of the Year, this Nashville comedian/musician has performed all over the world. He’s funny, creative, spontaneous and energetic and since he frequently interacts with the audience, no two shows are ever the same. Mr. Travis has performed in Las Vegas as well as on multiple national television appearances. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JAN. 20-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Shuffle Concert: 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. This Shuffle Concert changes the generally understood rules of performance — the audience chooses what pieces will be performed. From the classics to jazz to Broadway, Shuffle Concerts offer music for every taste. The ensemble of piano, oboe, clarinet, violin, cello and soprano provides a menu of more than 30 musical works, and neither the audience members nor the performers know which works will be requested. The result is a unique performance each time. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.