Bike safety, Earth Day events coming to Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Free tax help continues weekends through April 15
Volunteers with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those 60 and older.
This event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 15.
Bring tax documents to get help from a team of IRS-certified volunteers, and file electronically on-site. There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required.
Appointments are booked on-site the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For a list of documents to bring, check www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next session is April 12. The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Learn how to plan ahead for Social Security
Learn what is required to receive Social Security benefits and how to maximize those benefits from Jack Burns, public affairs specialist from the Social Security Administration. This class for adults will take place 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Mr. Burns will share how to decide when it is the right time to file and how Medicare fits into a person’s retirement benefits. People who are interested in attending should create a free My Social Security account online at ssa.gov/myaccount prior to the class.
Bike safety for parents and kids to be taught April 8
Professional trainer Scott Givens of Pedaltherapy will conduct a class about bike safety and skills 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Learn about helmets, protective gear, riding in traffic, trail riding and making kids safer riders.
April 13 workshop to discuss how to pay for college
College bound kid? Pursuing a degree? Learn about the costs of different types of schools and the different sources of funding to pay for college.
Student loans and repayment options will also be discussed in a workshop for adults and teens takes place 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
The presenter will be Matt Long from Take Charge America.
Library closed April 16
Queen Creek Branch Library and all libraries in the Maricopa County Library District will be closed Sunday, April 16, for Easter weekend.
Little ones invited to sensory time event
Families with members of all ages are invited to a sensory time event 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, April 17, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Designed for preschool level learners with special needs and their caregivers/families, this small group program will include a short-structured storytime, utilizing a visual schedule, followed by playtime with sensory and social opportunities.
Repurpose old items for new uses during Earth Day event
Celebrate Earth Day at the library by upcycling old materials into new crafts and projects. This family-friendly event will take place 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The program is an open-house event for adults and families.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be April 22.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
QC Cooks explores ‘The Perfect Peach’ cookbook
The library has launched a new adult book club where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. The April selection is “The Perfect Peach: Recipes and Stories from the Masumoto Family Farm”; the recipe is for peach salsa.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. “The Perfect Peach” is available in hardcopy or electronic formats through Overdrive, Freading and Hoopla.
Program seats and project materials are limited; people are asked to register only if they can commit to attend the program. Those who must cancel should do so early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
Hit the trail with a movie about the Wild West
The library will continue its monthly Western Film Series at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
The April movie tells the story of a small-time rancher who agrees to hold a captured outlaw awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma.
A battle of wills ensues as the outlaw tries to outmaneuver the rancher.
A discussion will follow the film.