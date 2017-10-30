Blues and brews event returns this Saturday to Queen Creek

Expect smoky aromas, smooth sounds and specialty brews aplenty when Queen Creek’s locally produced fall festival makes its return to Founders Park.
Bacon, Blues & Brews is slated for noon. through 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at 22407 S Ellsworth Road, with this year’s celebration of all things salty and sizzling supporting the East Valley Firefighters Charities.
On the roster for this large-scale soiree are plenty of swine-worthy snacks and drinks, from bacon nachos churros, tacos and lobster tots to bacon flights (samples of different bacon flavors), wine and whiskey options and even a signature bacon craft beer selection provided courtesy of OHSO Brewery, according to a press release.
This family-friendly festival also features a kids’ zone with plenty of games and fanfare for younger attendees, while a bacon-eating contest and a cornhole tournament.
Live performances by Augustin Stereo, the Moonshine Voodoo Band and Thermal Blues Express, among others, offer entertainment opportunities for folks of all ages.
“This event keeps growing year after year, and with good reason,” said Janna Woolf, event coordinator, said in the release. “It takes something everyone loves and then throws live music and beer in the mix, and it also happens to support a great cause.”
A portion of all proceeds raised by Bacon, Blues & Brews will benefit East Valley Firefighters Charities, which seeks to improve the lives of deserving citizens in the communities it serves.
Be there when top restaurants, brewers and more bring the heat to the most buzzed-about bacon, beer and music celebration of the season.
Tickets are available for $8 during presale online and $12 cash only at the door, and a limited number of VIP passes are also available for $65. Kids 12 and under may enter for free.
There will also be free parking and shuttle service available for attendees.
For more on Bacon, Blues & Brews, visit BaconBluesandBrewsAZ.com or purchase tickets by visiting Eventbrite.com.