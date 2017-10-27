CAC wind ensemble, honor band to perform in concert Nov. 21

Honor band to consist of 70 students from Pinal County and southern Arizona
The Central Arizona Community Wind Ensemble will present its annual fall concert on Tuesday, Nov. 21. It will begin at 7 p.m. in the Don P. Pence Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.
There is no charge for this event.
The concert will begin with the Central Arizona College High School Honor Band. Seventy talented high school students in Pinal County and surrounding schools will perform four selections they rehearsed earlier in the day.
The students playing in the honor band were nominated by their directors and selected by Professor Rick Moore.
Schools participating in this event include: Apache Junction High School, Casa Grande Union High School, Catalina High School in Tucson, Coolidge High School, Florence High School, McClintock High School in Tempe, Santa Cruz Valley Union High School in Eloy, Show Low High School and Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande.
Following the honor band, the 55-member Central Arizona Community Wind Ensemble will take the stage to present a wide variety of concert band selections. The membership of the band consists of Central Arizona College students, area community members and music educators. The conductor is Rick Moore, Central Arizona College’s director of bands.
Some of the musical selections will include: the epic story of “The Witch and the Saint,” “Cahaba Dances,” “Music of the Water,” “Suite on Celtic Folk Songs” and “Ceremonial March.”
The featured ensemble will be a mallet quartet playing “Chromatic Fox Trot.”
The ensemble members include: Cathy Moore, Casa Grande music educator; David Arrott, San Tan Valley music educator; Jacqui Mitchell, CAC student and CGUHS alum; and Kolby Gorham, CAC student and VGHS alum).
For more information or to reserve a ticket, visit www.EventsAtCAC.com.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
Angela Askey is with Central Arizona College