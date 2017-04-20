Cast of ‘Shrek’ announced by Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of “Shrek, the Musical.”

More than 240 people tried out during the auditions, which took place April 13-15, at the performing arts center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. In the end, 54 main cast members and 27 children were cast.

QCPAC staff members urged auditioners who were not selected to not be discouraged.

“Please remember, whether you make it or not, if this is your dream or you enjoy theater, don’t stop. The QCPAC has over 240 auditionees and we only cast 54 in the main cast and 27 kids. That means a huge number of people didn’t get in this show. It is heartbreaking to cut so many talented and wonderful people, but there will be other shows. To the auditionees who made the cast of “Shrek,” please take full advantage of the journey ahead because many would like to be on your path. I’m a believer!,” a staff member messaged on the audition news page of the QCPAC website: www.qcpac.com.

“Shrek” will be performed June 23-24 and 26. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, June 23; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 7 p.m. Monday, June 26. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. They may be purchased on the QCPAC website or by calling the box office at 480-987-7469.

The cast list is as follows:

Shrek: Jacody Bullard

Fiona: Danica Hill

Donkey: AJ Thompson

Lord Farquaad: Andy Newman

Dragon: Brittany Thomas

Gingy, Sugar Plum Fairy and Young Fiona: Xandra Gunnell

Young Fiona: Madelynn Atkinson

Pinocchio: Caden Marshall

Wicked Witch: Beth Benning

Humpty Dumpty: Christian Tarin

Elf/Three Blind Mice: Isabelle Wisdom

Ugly Duckling/Three Blind Mice: Caitlyn Mckell

Mama Bear/Three Blind Mice: Janna Hanson

Papa Bear: Tyler Allen

Baby Bear: Kailyn Scott

Pied Piper: Jeremy Allen

Fairy Godmother: Mandy Clegg

Big Bad Wolf: Noah Lumley

White Rabbit: Ravyn Bullard

Peter Pan: Rhett Smith

Blue Bird/Jill: Lydia Atkinson

Papa Shrek/Greeter: Kelly Jarman

Mama Shrek: Tina Reynolds

Madhatter: Andrew Nickle

Piggy 1: Montana Ludlow

Piggy 2: Cedar Shirley

Piggy 3: Sarah Atkinson

Ugly Stepsister: Christyn Polk

Ugly Stepsister: Rhea Johnston

Queen: Amie Ford

Prince Charming: Gabriele Peck

Little Red Reding Hood:Ke’arah Masten

Magic Mirror/Ensemble: Matt Snell

Captain of the Guards: Trey Ervans

Thelonius/Bishop/ Duloc Announcer: Jason Abney

Guard (main) Knight: Brady Anderson

Guard/Knight 1: Stephen Smith

Guard/knight 2: Jake Brabender

Guard/Knight 3: Kyle Atkinson

Guard/knight 4: Duncan Goodman

Guard/Knight 5: Dalin Smith

Duloc dancer/Mob: Alyssa Jeffs

Duloc dancer/Mob:Alyssa O’Brien

Duloc dancer/Mob: Autumn Eggers

Duloc dancer/Mob: Lori Carter

Duloc dancer/Mob: Michelle Capriotti

Duloc dancer/Mob: Tapanga Ludlow

Ensemble: Kimberly Atkinson, Michelle Brabender, Mackenzie Deathrage, Sylvia Gledhill, Joanne Jarman, Alison Ortega, Savanna Sherwood, Brooklyn Smith and Laurie Smith.

Mother Hubbard’s Kids: Benjamin Allen, Dakota Brabender, Christopher Capriotti, Sophie Clegg (understudy), Danielle Cleveland, Madeline Cleveland (understudy), Brianna Jarma, William Jarmin, Nikki Moler, Eddie Sieling, Joey Vella and Brooklyn Yates.

Storybook Preshow and Freak Flag: Abagail Bernard, Katelyn Brabender, Autumn Chamberlin, Karena Hoching, Lynden Jarman, Allison Pivonka, Thatcher Gaines, Sawyer Hauk, Eli Ortega, Thomas Ortega, Tyler Snell, Ashalia Velasco, Jacob Vella, Oliva Vella, Calissa Rasmussen, Lesia Rasmussen, Bo Smith and Katy Smith.

