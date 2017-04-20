Cast of ‘Shrek’ announced by Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of “Shrek, the Musical.”
More than 240 people tried out during the auditions, which took place April 13-15, at the performing arts center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek. In the end, 54 main cast members and 27 children were cast.
QCPAC staff members urged auditioners who were not selected to not be discouraged.
“Please remember, whether you make it or not, if this is your dream or you enjoy theater, don’t stop. The QCPAC has over 240 auditionees and we only cast 54 in the main cast and 27 kids. That means a huge number of people didn’t get in this show. It is heartbreaking to cut so many talented and wonderful people, but there will be other shows. To the auditionees who made the cast of “Shrek,” please take full advantage of the journey ahead because many would like to be on your path. I’m a believer!,” a staff member messaged on the audition news page of the QCPAC website: www.qcpac.com.
“Shrek” will be performed June 23-24 and 26. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, June 23; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 7 p.m. Monday, June 26. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. They may be purchased on the QCPAC website or by calling the box office at 480-987-7469.
The cast list is as follows:
Shrek: Jacody Bullard
Fiona: Danica Hill
Donkey: AJ Thompson
Lord Farquaad: Andy Newman
Dragon: Brittany Thomas
Gingy, Sugar Plum Fairy and Young Fiona: Xandra Gunnell
Young Fiona: Madelynn Atkinson
Pinocchio: Caden Marshall
Wicked Witch: Beth Benning
Humpty Dumpty: Christian Tarin
Elf/Three Blind Mice: Isabelle Wisdom
Ugly Duckling/Three Blind Mice: Caitlyn Mckell
Mama Bear/Three Blind Mice: Janna Hanson
Papa Bear: Tyler Allen
Baby Bear: Kailyn Scott
Pied Piper: Jeremy Allen
Fairy Godmother: Mandy Clegg
Big Bad Wolf: Noah Lumley
White Rabbit: Ravyn Bullard
Peter Pan: Rhett Smith
Blue Bird/Jill: Lydia Atkinson
Papa Shrek/Greeter: Kelly Jarman
Mama Shrek: Tina Reynolds
Madhatter: Andrew Nickle
Piggy 1: Montana Ludlow
Piggy 2: Cedar Shirley
Piggy 3: Sarah Atkinson
Ugly Stepsister: Christyn Polk
Ugly Stepsister: Rhea Johnston
Queen: Amie Ford
Prince Charming: Gabriele Peck
Little Red Reding Hood:Ke’arah Masten
Magic Mirror/Ensemble: Matt Snell
Captain of the Guards: Trey Ervans
Thelonius/Bishop/ Duloc Announcer: Jason Abney
Guard (main) Knight: Brady Anderson
Guard/Knight 1: Stephen Smith
Guard/knight 2: Jake Brabender
Guard/Knight 3: Kyle Atkinson
Guard/knight 4: Duncan Goodman
Guard/Knight 5: Dalin Smith
Duloc dancer/Mob: Alyssa Jeffs
Duloc dancer/Mob:Alyssa O’Brien
Duloc dancer/Mob: Autumn Eggers
Duloc dancer/Mob: Lori Carter
Duloc dancer/Mob: Michelle Capriotti
Duloc dancer/Mob: Tapanga Ludlow
Ensemble: Kimberly Atkinson, Michelle Brabender, Mackenzie Deathrage, Sylvia Gledhill, Joanne Jarman, Alison Ortega, Savanna Sherwood, Brooklyn Smith and Laurie Smith.
Mother Hubbard’s Kids: Benjamin Allen, Dakota Brabender, Christopher Capriotti, Sophie Clegg (understudy), Danielle Cleveland, Madeline Cleveland (understudy), Brianna Jarma, William Jarmin, Nikki Moler, Eddie Sieling, Joey Vella and Brooklyn Yates.
Storybook Preshow and Freak Flag: Abagail Bernard, Katelyn Brabender, Autumn Chamberlin, Karena Hoching, Lynden Jarman, Allison Pivonka, Thatcher Gaines, Sawyer Hauk, Eli Ortega, Thomas Ortega, Tyler Snell, Ashalia Velasco, Jacob Vella, Oliva Vella, Calissa Rasmussen, Lesia Rasmussen, Bo Smith and Katy Smith.