Comedy antics, cultural arts, food trucks — There’s plenty to do in Queen Creek and nearby areas

THROUGH JAN. 15
•QUEEN CREEK — Winter Wonderland on the Farm: Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission to the farm and parking are free. Separate admission is required for many of the events. The farm is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; however, if weather permits, some Winter Wonderland activities will take place daily during the event. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com or call 480-987-3100.
THROUGH JAN. 21
•MESA — Merry Main Street: The event on the east side of Mesa City Plaza at 20 E. Main St. in downtown Mesa features the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink of more than 4,000 square feet that will be open for 40 days. Last year, it attracted more than 10,000 ice skaters. Other key attractions at Merry Main Street will be the Jack Frost Food Truck Forest, a large holiday tree that is more than three stories tall and Santa’s Selfie Village. Friday and Saturday evenings will feature arts, crafts and local vendors along Main Street. For more information, go to at www.merrymainstreet.com.
JAN. 11, 17
•GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 and 17. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
JAN. 13-FRIDAY
•GOLD CANYON — Brad Richter and Carlos Bonell: The Gold Canyon Arts Council presents “Brad Richter and Carlos Bonell: Guitar Classics to the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. The two guitar masters come together to play an eclectic repertoire of Classic, Folk and Pop music. Grammy nominated Mr. Bonell, from London’s Royal College of Music, is known for both his Spanish guitar classical mastery and cross over into Pop. His association with Sir Paul McCartney of The Beatles inspired Mr. Bonell’s special album “Magical Mystery Tour,” which went to the top of the charts in England. Mr. Richter, a Tucson resident and fellow graduate of the Royal College of Music, has won countless international awards for his guitar virtuosity. A winner of the International Composer’s Guild, his compositions often pay tribute to nature with innovative playing and picturesque melodies. He is regularly featured on NPR’s Performance Today and wrote and performed the score for the PBS television series “the Desert Speaks.” Advance tickets are $25 for adults, and $5 for students and $30 at the door. Purchase tickets at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce office on the Apache Trail, or via PayPal at www.gcac1.com.
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
JAN. 14-SATURDAY
•SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. This marks the event’s third anniversary. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
•QUEEN CREEK — Mark Nizer 4-D, New Dimension in Entertainment: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, two tickets for $22 and $13 for children. Mark Nizer 4D makes the impossible possible and the improbable probable. Outrageous comedy antics, expertly crafted juggling feats and a signature mix of movement, music and technology make for a spellbinding experience that will amaze and amuse the entire family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of Mr. Nizer’s show.
JAN. 14-17
•APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Heritage Days: Superstition Mountain Heritage Days, an annual two-day celebration of the history and lore of the Superstition Mountains including Apacheland Movie Ranch, will be hosted by the Superstition Mountain Museum Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15. Admission to the grounds, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, will be $5 per person with children under 10 years of age being admitted free. New this year is “The Lost Dutchman Look Alike Contest” at 3 p.m. Sunday. Attendees dressed like The Lost Dutchman will enjoy free admission on Sunday and will be competing for a prize. Highlights of the two-day event will be the return of the Yellow Bird Indian Dancers, award-winning superstars of Native American dance. The Yellow Bird Indian Dancers are comprised of the talented Native American Duncan family from Mesa who travel around the world as ambassadors of America sharing the music, dance and lore of the Native American culture with viewers. At this event, they will be performing a repertoire of authentic Native American dances from both the Southwest and Midwest native cultures. The family members will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Also featured will be entertainment provided by Ermal Williamson, an amazing John Wayne impersonator, and his wife, Paula, a champion yodeler. The Williamsons will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. both days, and visitors should be ready for Paula to knock their socks off with her yodeling skills. Trick-roper “Cowboy Steve” Cassat will amaze and delight attendees with his rope skills and tricks performed at noon and 2 p.m. each day. Demonstrations of the museum’s giant ore stamp mill at work will be presented two times each day. The first ground-shaking performance will be at noon each day and the second at 2 p.m.
JAN. 14-22
•QUEEN CREEK — Canada Week: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Special events include a kick-off event Saturday, Jan. 14; a private dinner in the grove with a guest chef (admission by ticket only) and live music Friday-Sunday. For more information, call 480-888-9290 or visit www.queencreekolivemill.com/queen-creek-events/.
JAN. 20-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — “Elvis, the Early Years”: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $17.50, $20 and $22.50, or two tickets for $22. “Elvis, The Early Years” recreates the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s sensational impact in 1956 on the emerging popularity of Rock ‘a’ Billy, through the rise of his Silver Screen performances to the height of his rock ‘n’ roll fame of the 1968 comeback special. It is an exciting and intimate portrait of the legendary entertainer as he earns the title of King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the musical.
•APACHE JUNCTION — 20th Annual Country and Variety Music Show: The Apache Junction Lions Club is hosting its 20th Annual Country and Variety Music Show 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show features Phyllis Saxton, Richard Wall, Roger Thompson and Neal Mattson; “The Other Guys” barbershop quartet; Suzanne Nielson; and Kevin Huang and Keith Rogers of the “Chinabillies.” Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 per student. All money collected will be used for high-school scholarships. Canned food will be accepted to donate to a food bank. Tickets available at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, at the door the night of the show or from any member of the Lions Club.
JAN. 27-FRIDAY
JAN. 28-SATURDAY
•GOLD CANYON — Gold Canyon Arts Festival: The 17th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. An average of 5,000 people per year have attended. The juried art show will feature the work of 85 artists in a wide variety of genres and styles from the east Valley and throughout the state. Programs will be available listing the artists and their specialties. There will be live stage entertainment including “Territorial Brass,” “Run Boy Run,” colorful dancers and a food court with a variety of food and beverages. Entertainment is subject to change). Donations will be accepted for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Our commemorative poster, “Dreams In Flight” by artist, Nadine Booth will also be for sale. The festival, a gift to the community from the nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council and sponsors, features no admission fee and free parking. Further details can be found at www.gcartsfest.com
FEB. 4-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults, two tickets for $22 and $13 for children. Think “Whose Line Is It Anyway” meets “The Pirates of the Caribbean.” In this hilariously epic journey, a crew of misfit pirates is flung into the future by a bumbling sea witch, with only half their script. Help the crew fill in the blanks and watch as they improvise a new musical based on audience members’ suggestions. Appropriate for all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the comedy show.
FEB. 10-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance: 6-8 p.m., Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. $20 for one adult and child, $10 per additional child and $5 per additional child. Open to children ages 4-12. The community is invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family. There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the recreation annex. Registrations with multiple children must be made in person. For more information, call 480-358-3700.