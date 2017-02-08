Cowboy mounted shooters, Ren Fest, more coming to Queen Creek and nearby areas

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
THROUGH FEB. 26
•QUEEN CREEK — Peach Blossom Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Schnepf Farms Park area and orchards, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission is $3 per person. The Peach Blossom Celebration was created so visitors could enjoy the beauty of the farm while hundreds of trees are dotted with pink and white blossoms. Once a year more than 80 acres of fruit trees start blooming at all different times and once a year, Schnepf Farms celebrates that beauty. Visitors can take a train ride, hay ride or walking train to see the orchards. Some orchards are smaller than others and some may be in full bloom, while others are just starting. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
FEB. 7-8
QUEEN CREEK — Bob Scott Team Roping Invitational: Starts around 9 a.m. both days. Free spectator admission. Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 8-WEDNESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Sherwood Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Events include team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 10-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance: 6-8 p.m., Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. $20 for one adult and child, $10 per additional child and $5 per additional child. Open to children ages 4-12. The community is invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family. There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the recreation annex. Registrations with multiple children must be made in person. For more information, call 480-358-3700.
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
•SAN TAN VALLEY — Saguaro Sunset Band Friday Night Dance: 7-9 p.m., Central Arizona College, San Tan Campus, Room A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road. $7 per person. Performing regularly in Arizona since 2002, the Saguaro Sunset Band plays a Southwest sound that is a combination of old and new country music with a little old time rock ‘n’ roll and a few popular standards. Dance to music that makes it easy to line dance, two step, waltz and sock hop. For more information, call 520-477-7469 or visit www.eventsatcac.com.
FEB. 10-12
•QUEEN CREEK — Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association Southwest Regionals: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Cowboy Mounted Shooting is one of the fastest growing equestrian sports and an exciting event to watch. Riders shoot blanks from single action 45-caliber weapons while riding their horse at full run for the fastest time. Competitions held throughout the day. Riders will also compete in the CMSA Winter U.S. Championship Feb. 15-18 at the park. For a schedule of daily activities for both events, visit http://www.cmsaevents.com/events/.
FEB. 11-SATURDAY
•FLORENCE — 32nd Annual Florence Historic Home Tour: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 in advance and $15 the day of the tour. Titled “Florence: Born of Adobe Brick and the Frontier Spirit,” this annual tour will help teach visitors about Florence and view its historic homes. Visitors may walk the tour route, which begins in downtown Florence, or utilize transportation provided to other outlying structures. The Florence Arts and Culture Commission will present a Quick Draw Art Event beginning at 10 a.m. Participating artists will have just 2.5 hours to create a work of art, done in front of onlookers. The artists will be at the historic Jacob Suter House at 270 N. Pinal St. In addition, historical re-enactments will be performed at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. by members of the San Tan Foothills High School Drama Club. Other entertainment includes members of the Buffalo Soldiers presenting a camp reenactment and presentation at 2 p.m. at the Pinal County Historical Museum. Advance tickets are available at the Pinal County Historical Society and Museum, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Florence Library and Community Center. For more information, visit www.florenceaz.gov/hometour or call John Nixon at the Florence Parks and Recreation Department at 520-868-7699.
FEB. 11-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Club Dance Annual Showcase: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $10. Club Dance studio, with locations in Queen Creek and Mesa, will debut its competition routines for the 2017 season. For more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
•SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. This marks the event’s third anniversary. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
FEB. 11-APRIL 2
GOLD CANYON — Arizona Renaissance Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 11 through April 2 (plus Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20), east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60. Cheer for brave knights and roam a 30-acre festival village filled with whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 13 stages of nonstop performances of music, dance, acrobatics and comedy. Shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Purchase tickets online at RenFestInfo.com, or save with discount tickets purchased at Fry’s Food stores statewide. Discount ticket prices are: adult, $22; children 5-12, $12, purchased at Fry’s. Children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets purchased at the festival are $2 more. Senior discount tickets are $21 for those 60 and older, available only on festival days at the front gate ticket booth. Parking is free. For visitor information, call 520-463-2700 or visit www.renfestinfo.com.
FEB. 12-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Sangria Social: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. The monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with a sangria social. Live music will be performed by Pride Through Strife Reggae Band. No outside food or beverages, chairs and blankets welcome. Pets on leashes will be allowed outside. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
•APACHE JUNCTION — East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers Annual Showcase: 3 p.m., Apache Junction Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. $15. The East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers will perform the program “If I Could Write a Song.” Joining the group on stage will be performances by Valley Girls Quartet, Apache Junction High School Varsity Chorus and special guest High Priority, the 2016 International Senior Quartet champions. Bring the family and enjoy an afternoon of harmony and song with the East Valley Barbershop Harmonizers. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.evbarbershop.com or call 480-615-7464. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
FEB. 13-MONDAY
•GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Feb. 13. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun. Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
FEB. 15-18
•QUEEN CREEK — Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association Winter U.S. Championship: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Cowboy Mounted Shooting is one of the fastest growing equestrian sports and an exciting event to watch. Riders shoot blanks from single action 45-caliber weapons while riding their horse at full run for the fastest time. Competitions held throughout the day. For a schedule of daily activities, visit http://www.cmsaevents.com/events/.
FEB. 17-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
FEB. 18-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Grub in the Grove: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. Free admission. Additional charge for food and beverages. The Olive Mill’s monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with this food truck festival. Notes from Neptune will perform music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No outside food or beverages. Blankets and chairs welcome. Pets allowed outside only on leash. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
FEB. 23-26
•APACHE JUNCTION – 53rd Anniversary Lost Dutchman Days: Event Center is based at Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. $2 admission to event center, which will offer daily entertainment, a carnival and vendor booths. Rodeo is Feb. 24-26 at rodeo grounds. Additional events at locations throughout Apache Junction, including a brat party Thursday at Elks Lodge No. 2349, a parade Saturday in downtown AJ, an arts and crafts fair Saturday at Pinal County Complex and a rodeo dance Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 2349. To purchase tickets and a schedule of events, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
FEB. 24-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
FEB. 25-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — BYU Noteworthy: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. Brigham Young University’s Noteworthy delivers a power-packed concert combining vocal percussion, humor and tight harmonies. From “Star Wars” to “Amazing Grace,” this nine-member, all-female a cappella group strives to uplift audiences through the power of music. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the show.
FEB. 26-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Art Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. The Olive Mill’s monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with an art market. The Artists of the Superstitions art group will line the grove with handcrafted pieces of art available to purchase. Sip wine and browse art in the grove. Live music will be performed noon-3 p.m. The Pinot and Painting class, where participants can take home his or her own canvas, will take place noon-2 p.m. Tickets for the painting class are available by calling 480-888-9290 ext. 102 or 108. No outside food or beverages. Blankets and chairs welcome. Pets allowed outside only on leash. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
MARCH 4-SATURDAY
•APACHE JUNCTION – Farmers and Artisan Market: A bazaar, farmers and artisan market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month through March at Earthheart Park, 825 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction. The park is on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Plaza Drive. There will be produce from local growers, foodstuffs and products created by local vendors, fine crafts created by local artists and artisans, musical entertainment and wellness demonstrations. For more information, or to sell arts or crafts, e-mail Sharon Stinard at sharonstinard@gmail.com or call Gustavo McGrew at 480-338-0420.
MARCH 11-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Dancing with the QC Stars: Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Rescheduled from an earlier date. Dancing with the QC Stars is back with an all-new cast of Queen Creek’s well-known hitting the dance floor to benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. This show will feature professional dancers working their magic with Queen Creek’s bravest to put on a show that is fun and fabulous. The audience will help pick the winner of this must-see show. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469. Tickets by phone calls only.
ONGOING
•APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.
•QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
•QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
•QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
•SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.