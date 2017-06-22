Curtain to rise this weekend on ‘Shrek the Musical’
Front row from left: Christian Tarin (plaid shirt) as Humpty Dumpty, Caden Marshall (green shirt) as Pinocchio and Xandra Gunnell (dark T-shirt) as Gingy lead the group in a song during a rehearsal June 14 for “Shrek the Musical.” (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Jacody Bullard plays the lead as the ogre Shrek in "Shrek the Musical." (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Danica Hill is Princess Fiona in "Shrek the Musical" at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
AJ Thompson is Donkey in "Shrek the Musical." (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Xandra Gunnell, center, who plays Gingy in "Shrek the Musical," rehearses her solo musical number. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Jeremy Allen, right, is the Pied Piper and Danica Hill is Fiona, left, during a rehearsal for "Shrek the Musical." It will be performed June 23-24 and 26 at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Characters from the popular “Shrek” movie franchise will come to life June 23-24 and 26 on the stage of the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road, when “Shrek the Musical” is performed.
Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and Tony-winning Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre, with some help from his wisecracking buddy, Donkey, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue feisty Princess Fiona and find that dreams can come true.
Nearly 70 area residents are performing in the musical production and its pre-show.
Tickets are available for the four performances, which are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.