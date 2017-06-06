DC2, Dance Spot recitals coming this month to Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
JUNE 6-JULY 29
•APACHE JUNCTION — Classic Western Movies: Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88). Free. Beat the heat this summer by attending free weekly movies in the air-conditioned Elvis Chapel. At 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday June 6-July 29, classic Western movies will be shown to the public. Snacks will be available for purchase. The movies are well-known favorites from the 1940s-70s. They include: Tuesday, June 6, and Saturday, June 10, “Angel and the Badman,” 1947; Tuesday, June 13, and Saturday, June 17, “Over-the-Hill Gang,” 1969; Tuesday, June 20, and Saturday, June 24, “Rage at Dawn,” 1955; Tuesday, June 27, and Saturday, July 1, “Seven Alone,” 1974; Tuesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8, 2017, “Guns of Fort Petticoat,” 1957; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971,; Tuesday, July 18, and Saturday, July 22, “The Painted Hills,” 1951; and Tuesday, July 25, and Saturday, July 29, “McClintock,” 1963. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the chapel on the museum grounds. The museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
JUNE 9-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
•QUEEN CREEK — Corn Roast 2017: 6-10 p.m. June 9 at the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Admission is free. Celebrate the local sweet corn season with the annual Corn Roast at the Olive Mill. Grilled local, non-GMO sweet corn will be available four ways: classic, Italian street, chile lime and roasted garlic and black pepper. Live music will performed 6-9:30 p.m. by Notes from Neptune. Blankets and chairs are welcome. No outside food or beverage will be allowed. Pets allowed on leashes only. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
JUNE 9-10
•QUEEN CREEK — “A Night at the Movies,” Dance Connection 2 Summer Recital: Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Tickets are $9 for all shows except for the 7 p.m. show on June 10. Tickets for that show cost $18. The first five shows will last about 90 minutes each and feature the group’s recreational dancers along with selected dances. The 7 p.m. performance June 10 is the company show. It will feature the group’s advanced company dancers and introduce DC2’s scholarship winner for 2017. Experience “A Night At The Movies” as popular show tunes come alive through dance as part of DC2’s summer recital. DC2 has served the east Valley for 28 years. Classes are offered for children ages 2-18 in all areas of dance training and performance. Included are ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary hip hop, tumbling, aerial arts, ballroom and musical theater. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JUNE 10-SATURDAY
•SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. This marks the event’s third anniversary. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
•MESA — “The Story of Our Lives with the Ballet ‘Beauty and The Beast’”: Presented by Paula Carr Dance Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. See dancers ages 3-18 perform tap, jazz, hip hop, ballet, lyrical, musical theatre, contemporary and more. Also enjoy the 13th annual ballet production, “Beauty and the Beast,” directed by Christa McCormick. Tickets $18. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/or call 480-644-6500.
JUNE 16-FRIDAY
JUNE 17-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Kickin’ It Old School Dance Spot Recital: 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets for all shows are $9.50. This is The Dance Spot’s fifth annual dance recital. Participants are ages 2-adult. Specialty numbers include dances with the students’ moms and dads. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JUNE 23-FRIDAY
JUNE 23-24, 26
•QUEEN CREEK — “Shrek, the Musical”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and hit Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue a princess and find that dreams can come true. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JUNE 30-FRIDAY
JULY 4-TUESDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Hometown July 4th at Schnepf Farms: 4-10 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Gates open 4–10:30 p.m.; events held 4-9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload. A portion of the admission will benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. Celebrate Independence Day with hometown fun, food, entertainment and a fireworks display. For more information, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
•QUEEN CREEK — Fourth of July Pizza Party: 6-10 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
JULY 29-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Parks and Recreation, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free. Cool down at the free ice cream social and open house hosted by the town of Queen Creek. The community outreach event provides residents with an opportunity to learn about the current and future outreach projects share feedback directly to town staff and lend their voices to the planning process. Residents will learn about new businesses coming to the town, plan for future growth, transportation and infrastructure improvements, parks and trails, recreation and more. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/icecream.
ONGOING
•APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Free admission to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and children is offered through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Approved ID must be furnished. Call the museum for details. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
•MESA — Salt River Tubing: It costs $17 a person to ride a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road. Salt River Tubing will be open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow permitting. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.
•QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
•QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. The Olive Mill is closed Mondays from June 5 to Aug. 28. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
•QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.