Discuss ‘The Outsiders,’ explore the ‘force’ on the 4th at the Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Friends’ Bookstore offers bargains, supports library
Book bargains — including best-sellers, fiction, nonfiction, audio books, DVDs and juvenile books for tots to teens — may be purchased at the Friends’ Bookstore inside the Queen Creek Branch Library.
All proceeds support library programs.
The store is open Monday-Saturday with varying hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 602-652-3370.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are April 19 and 26.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Repurpose old items for new uses during Earth Day event
Celebrate Earth Day at the library by upcycling old materials into new crafts and projects. This family-friendly event will take place 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The program is an open-house event for adults and families.
Hinton’s ‘The Outsiders’ subject of book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton. Registration requested. It will take place April 20 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. April 20. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be April 22.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
QC Cooks explores ‘The Perfect Peach’ cookbook
The library has launched a new adult book club where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. The April selection is “The Perfect Peach: Recipes and Stories from the Masumoto Family Farm”; the recipe is for peach salsa.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. “The Perfect Peach” is available in hardcopy or electronic formats through Overdrive, Freading and Hoopla.
Program seats and project materials are limited; people are asked to register only if they can commit to attend the program. Those who must cancel should do so early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
Hit the trail with a movie about the Wild West
The library will continue its monthly Western Film Series at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
The April movie tells the story of a small-time rancher who agrees to hold a captured outlaw awaiting a train to go to court in Yuma.
A battle of wills ensues as the outlaw tries to outmaneuver the rancher.
A discussion will follow the film.
May the fourth be with you on May 4th
Go on an adventure a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away with activities for the whole family.
This sci-fi event will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4. It is open to people from school-aged children to adults.
Learn to make ingredients for a spa day at home
Bath, body and spa products can be made at home for a fraction of the cost.Keep them for a home spa day or gift them in celebration of Mother’s Day.
This event for adults will be offered 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a Queen Creek-branch exclusive event. Program seats and project materials are limited.
Interested parties should register if he or she can commit to attend the program. If unable to attend, cancel early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
‘Red Badge of Courage’ is subject of book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane. Registration requested. It will take place May 18 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. May 18. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Learn how healthy kidneys lead to a healthy life
Join the library as an instructor from Kidney Smart explains what people can do to keep their kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, and treatment choices that may be available.
This event for adults will take place 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Explore ‘Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook’ cookbook
The library has launched a new adult book club where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. The May selection is the “Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook”; the recipes are for tea-inspired dishes.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Feel free to wear gloves and a hat.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. Books are available in hardcopy or as an e-book. Program seats and project materials are limited.