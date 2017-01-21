Entertainment calendar for Queen Creek and nearby communities

Looking for a concert, equestrian event, improv or other entertaining event in Queen Creek and the far east Valley? Check out all that’s happening over the next few weeks.
Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
JAN. 25-WEDNESDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Sherwood Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Events include team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JAN. 25-29
•QUEEN CREEK — Shamrock Quarter Horse Show: All day, Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Presented by Southern Arizona Quarter Horse Association. Events include rail, trail, ranch riding and cutting. For more information, visit www.saqha.org.
JAN. 27-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
JAN. 28-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Festival of the New Oil Release Party: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. The Olive Mill will celebrate the release of its Bell’Olio Nuovo with live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and food trucks, including The Maine Lobster Lady, Queen Creek Olive Mill Food Truck, Wandering Donkey and Grilled Addiction. Also, there will be cooking demonstrations with the new oil by Olive Mill owner Perry Rea and wine-tastings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pinot and painting class will be offered by sign-up only. For tickets, call 480-888-9290 ext 102 or ext 108. Live music will be performed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
•GOLD CANYON — Gold Canyon Arts Festival: The 17th annual Gold Canyon Arts Festival will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. An average of 5,000 people per year have attended. The juried art show will feature the work of 85 artists in a wide variety of genres and styles from the east Valley and throughout the state. Programs will be available listing the artists and their specialties. There will be live stage entertainment including “Territorial Brass,” “Run Boy Run,” colorful dancers and a food court with a variety of food and beverages. Entertainment is subject to change). Donations will be accepted for the Gold Canyon Food Bank. Our commemorative poster, “Dreams In Flight” by artist, Nadine Booth will also be for sale. The festival, a gift to the community from the nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council and sponsors, features no admission fee and free parking. Further details can be found at www.gcartsfest.com.
FEB. 1-WEDNESDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Sherwood Timed Events Rodeo: 6-10 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Events include team roping and barrel racing. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
FEB. 1-5
•QUEEN CREEK — Arizona Cutting Horse Association: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Between October and April, the AZCHA hosts six different five-day events showcasing the best NCHA sanctioning cutting in the western U.S. Cutting is an equestrian event in the western riding style where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to separate a single animal away from a cattle herd and keep it away for a short period of time. Events are held throughout the day. For more information, visit AZCHA.com.
FEB. 1, 13
•GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Feb. 1. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun. Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
FEB. 2-26
•QUEEN CREEK — Peach Blossom Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Schnepf Farms Park area and orchards, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission is $3 per person. The Peach Blossom Celebration was created so visitors could enjoy the beauty of the farm while hundreds of trees are dotted with pink and white blossoms. Once a year more than 80 acres of fruit trees start blooming at all different times and once a year, Schnepf Farms celebrates that beauty. Visitors can take a train ride, hay ride or walking train to see the orchards. Some orchards are smaller than others and some may be in full bloom, while others are just starting. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
FEB. 4-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Chandler Vaqueros Saddle Club: 9 a.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Free spectator admission. Riders from this local area gymkhana organization are involved in a series of equestrian games such as barrel racing and pole bending. Events are held throughout the day. For more information, visit CVSC.net.
•QUEEN CREEK — “The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told”: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. Think “Whose Line Is It Anyway” meets “The Pirates of the Caribbean.” In this hilariously epic journey, a crew of misfit pirates is flung into the future by a bumbling sea witch, with only half their script. Help the crew fill in the blanks and watch as they improvise a new musical based on audience members’ suggestions. Appropriate for all ages. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the comedy show.
•APACHE JUNCTION – Farmers and Artisan Market: A bazaar, farmers and artisan market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month through March at Earthheart Park, 825 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction. The park is on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Plaza Drive. There will be produce from local growers, foodstuffs and products created by local vendors, fine crafts created by local artists and artisans, musical entertainment and wellness demonstrations. For more information, or to sell arts or crafts, e-mail Sharon Stinard at sharonstinard@gmail.com or call Gustavo McGrew at 480-338-0420.
•APACHE JUNCTION – AJROTC Car and Motorcycle Show: The Anchor Club, parent organization for the Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, is seeking sponsors and participants for the 19th Annual Benefit Car and Motorcycle show Saturday, Feb. 4. This event, held in the south parking lot at the Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, attracts quality participants from car clubs as well as individual car and motorcycle enthusiasts. Typically, the NJROTC Car and Motorcycle Show attracts more than 100 participants and 2,000-3,000 spectators. Prize class sponsorships are available for a tax-deductible donation of $50. Class sponsor names will be engraved on the corresponding trophy plaques. Tax-deductible donations are also needed for a raffle and auction. The names of all donating or sponsoring companies will be displayed on a billboard during the show. In addition, all companies are invited to supply company literature for registered show participant goodie bags. All proceeds benefit the NJROTC program for educational trips, training and local, state and national championship competitions throughout the year. This unit has been recognized as a “Nationally Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors” for 11 consecutive years. The program benefits students from Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, San Tan Valley and Queen Valley. The AJHS NJROTC also includes students from J.O. Combs High School. To register or donate money, e-mail njrotc.anchorclub@gmail.com; or. to register, call Esther Stillman at 480-206-3277 or Lisa Schroeder at 928-460-0331.
FEB. 5-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek 4H Barrel Race/Gymkhana: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. For more information, visit www.queencreek4h.org.
FEB. 10-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Valentine’s Day Love Bug Dance: 6-8 p.m., Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. $20 for one adult and child, $10 per additional child and $5 per additional child. Open to children ages 4-12. The community is invited to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family. There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the recreation annex. Registrations with multiple children must be made in person. For more information, call 480-358-3700.
•SAN TAN VALLEY — Saguaro Sunset Band Friday Night Dance: 7-9 p.m., Central Arizona College, San Tan Campus, Room A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road. $7 per person. Performing regularly in Arizona since 2002, the Saguaro Sunset Band plays a Southwest sound that is a combination of old and new country music with a little old time rock ‘n’ roll and a few popular standards. Dance to music that makes it easy to line dance, two step, waltz and sock hop. For more information, call 520-477-7469 or visit www.eventsatcac.com.
FEB. 11-APRIL 2
•GOLD CANYON — Arizona Renaissance Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 11 through April 2 (plus Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20), east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60. Cheer for brave knights and roam a 30-acre festival village filled with whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 13 stages of nonstop performances of music, dance, acrobatics and comedy. Shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Purchase tickets online at RenFestInfo.com, or save with discount tickets purchased at Fry’s Food stores statewide. Discount ticket prices are: adult, $22; children 5-12, $12, purchased at Fry’s. Children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets purchased at the festival are $2 more. Senior discount tickets are $21 for those 60 and older, available only on festival days at the front gate ticket booth. Parking is free. For visitor information, call 520-463-2700 or visit www.renfestinfo.com.
FEB. 12-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Sangria Social: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. The monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with a sangria social. Live music will be performed by Pride Through Strife Reggae Band. No outside food or beverages, chairs and blankets welcome. Pets on leashes will be allowed outside. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
FEB. 23-26
•APACHE JUNCTION – 53rd Anniversary Lost Dutchman Days: Event Center is based at Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. $2 admission to event center, which will offer daily entertainment, a carnival and vendor booths. Rodeo is Feb. 24-26 at rodeo grounds. Additional events at locations throughout Apache Junction, including a brat party Thursday at Elks Lodge No. 2349, a parade Saturday in downtown AJ, an arts and crafts fair Saturday at Pinal County Complex and a rodeo dance Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 2349. To purchase tickets and a schedule of events, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
FEB. 25-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — BYU Noteworthy: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. Brigham Young University’s Noteworthy delivers a power-packed concert combining vocal percussion, humor and tight harmonies. From “Star Wars” to “Amazing Grace,” this nine-member, all-female a cappella group strives to uplift audiences through the power of music. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the show.
FEB. 26-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Art Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. The Olive Mill’s monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with an art market. The Artists of the Superstitions art group will line the grove with handcrafted pieces of art available to purchase. Sip wine and browse art in the grove. Live music will be performed noon-3 p.m. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
MARCH 11-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Dancing with the QC Stars: Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Rescheduled from an earlier date. Dancing with the QC Stars is back with an all-new cast of Queen Creek’s well-known hitting the dance floor to benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. This show will feature professional dancers working their magic with Queen Creek’s bravest to put on a show that is fun and fabulous. The audience will help pick the winner of this must-see show. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469. Tickets by phone calls only.
ONGOING
•APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
•QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
•QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
•QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
•SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.