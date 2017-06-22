Entertainment calendar for Queen Creek, nearby communities

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
THROUGH JULY 29
APACHE JUNCTION — Classic Western Movies: Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88). Free. Beat the heat this summer by attending free weekly movies in the air-conditioned Elvis Chapel. At 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday through July 29, classic Western movies will be shown to the public. Snacks will be available for purchase. The movies are well-known favorites from the 1940s-70s. They include: Saturday, June 24, “Rage at Dawn,” 1955; Tuesday, June 27, and Saturday, July 1, “Seven Alone,” 1974; Tuesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8, 2017, “Guns of Fort Petticoat,” 1957; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971,; Tuesday, July 18, and Saturday, July 22, “The Painted Hills,” 1951; and Tuesday, July 25, and Saturday, July 29, “McClintock,” 1963. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the chapel on the museum grounds. The museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
JUNE 22-24
MESA — “2017 Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen Competition”: Presented by Miss Arizona Scholarship Pageant, the event is held June 22-24 at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. The Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen competition is a three-night event culminating in the crowning of the new Miss Arizona and Miss Arizona’s Outstanding Teen. Each show features the 56 city titleholders participating in Talent, Swimsuit, Evening Wear and Interview competitions before the field is narrowed to a Top 11. The new Miss Arizona 2017 goes on to compete at the Miss America Pageant in September. Tickets vary. For more information visit https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com/Online/ or call 480-644-6500.
JUNE 23-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
JUNE 23-24, 26
QUEEN CREEK — “Shrek, the Musical”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and hit Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue a princess and find that dreams can come true. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JUNE 24-SATURDAY
MESA — Salt River Tubing’s Mega Hawaiian Hula on Salt River: 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $17 a person to rent a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road. The first 1,000 aloha fun-seekers will receive a free Hawaiian lei. Hawaiian attire is encouraged. This event is co-sponsored by KISS-FM 104.7 radio and Salt River Tubing. It is aligned with the USDA Forest Service’s More Kids in the Woods program to encourage young people to participate in outdoor activities. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman Days Royalty Luau Party: A fundraiser benefitting the Lost Dutchman Days queens will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail. A limbo contest, door prizes, music, dancing, games and a raffle table are planned. Cost is $5 for entry and $10 for dinner and entry. Call the lodge at 480-982-2349 for information.
JUNE 30-FRIDAY
JULY 4-TUESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Hometown July 4th at Schnepf Farms: 4-10 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Gates open 4–10:30 p.m.; events held 4-9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload. A portion of the admission will benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. Celebrate Independence Day with hometown fun, food, entertainment and a fireworks display. For more information, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
QUEEN CREEK — Fourth of July Pizza Party: 6-10 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.