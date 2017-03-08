Entertainment calendar for Queen Creek, surrounding communities

Looking for something entertaining to do? Here’s a calendar of events for concerts, plays and other fun activities taking place in Queen Creek and the surrounding communities.
MARCH 8-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek High School Choir Spring Concert: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Free admission. The public is invited. For more information, visit www.qcusd.org.
MARCH 9-THURSDAY
Queen Creek High School Orchestra Spring Concert: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Free admission. The public is invited. For more information, visit www.qcusd.org.
MARCH 17-19
QUEEN CREEK — Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Celebrate the town’s heritage with the annual Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo and related events. This three-day rodeo, carnival, vendor showcase and more offers something for everyone. For more information, including an event schedule and list of ticket outlets, visit www.rootsnboots.org.
MARCH 22-WEDNESDAY
GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Feb. 13. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun. Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
MARCH 23-THURSDAY
MESA — Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett at the Mesa Arts Center: Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett are reuniting for a tour. During the show, the Grammy-award winning artists will perform together and separately and provide their own accompaniment. They perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. Tickets range in price. For more information visit https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/lyle-lovett-and-vince-gill.
MARCH 25-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — S’more Sweets Fest: 1-6 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Join in this Candyland-style celebration full of sweet treats, everything from decadent desserts to homemade candies and chocolate fountains. For more information, visit www.sweetsfest.com.
March 26-SUNDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Jesus Loves You Festival and Family Carnival: 2-5 p.m., Family of Faith Fellowship of Queen Creek, 20913 E. Ocotillo Road. The public is invited to this free event that includes a bounce house, food, games, prizes, face-painting, balloon animals and a local fire truck. For more information, visit familyfaithfellowship.net.
APRIL 1-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Cycle the Creek: 9-11 a.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Celebrate Valley Bike Month at the town’s inaugural family bike event. Registration will be available on-site. All ages and speed levels are welcome. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/specialevents.
APRIL 8-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Spring into QC: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road. Free admission. Presented by Dignity Health, this family-friendly event will feature entertainment, a color splash event, local vendors and an egg hunt. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/springintoQC.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.