Entertainment schedule for Queen Creek, nearby communities

THROUGH FEB. 26
•QUEEN CREEK — Peach Blossom Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Schnepf Farms Park area and orchards, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission is $3 per person. The Peach Blossom Celebration was created so visitors could enjoy the beauty of the farm while hundreds of trees are dotted with pink and white blossoms. Once a year more than 80 acres of fruit trees start blooming at all different times and once a year, Schnepf Farms celebrates that beauty. Visitors can take a train ride, hay ride or walking train to see the orchards. Some orchards are smaller than others and some may be in full bloom, while others are just starting. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
THROUGH APRIL 2
•GOLD CANYON — Arizona Renaissance Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 11 through April 2 (plus Presidents’ Day, Feb. 20), east of Apache Junction on U.S. Highway 60, just past Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 12601 E. U.S. Highway 60. Cheer for brave knights and roam a 30-acre festival village filled with whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 13 stages of nonstop performances of music, dance, acrobatics and comedy. Shop, eat and revel with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Purchase tickets online at RenFestInfo.com, or save with discount tickets purchased at Fry’s Food stores statewide. Discount ticket prices are: adult, $22; children 5-12, $12, purchased at Fry’s. Children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets purchased at the festival are $2 more. Senior discount tickets are $21 for those 60 and older, available only on festival days at the front gate ticket booth. Parking is free. For visitor information, call 520-463-2700 or visit www.renfestinfo.com.
FEB. 23-25
•GOLD CANYON — “The Odd Couple, Female Version”: 7 p.m., Superstition Center stage, MountainBrook Village, three blocks north of U.S. 60 on MountainBrook Drive in Gold Canyon. Playwright Neil Simon gender-switched the characters of his hugely popular comedy from Oscar and Felix to Olive and Florence. The play’s success comes from partnering roommates who are opposites — one a slob, the other a neat-freak — and their interactions with their friends and potential love interests. MountainBrook VIllage is three blocks north of U.S. 60 on MountainBrook Drive across from the golf course. Reserved seating tickets are $10 and include refreshments at intermission. Tickets can be purchased at the MountainBrook Village activity office 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, by calling the office at 480-983-5555 or at the door prior to each evening’s performance.
FEB. 23-26
•APACHE JUNCTION – 53rd Anniversary Lost Dutchman Days: Event Center is based at Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. $2 admission to event center, which will offer daily entertainment, a carnival and vendor booths. Rodeo is Feb. 24-26 at rodeo grounds. Additional events at locations throughout Apache Junction, including a brat party Thursday at Elks Lodge No. 2349, a parade Saturday in downtown AJ, an arts and crafts fair Saturday at Pinal County Complex and a rodeo dance Saturday at Elks Lodge No. 2349. To purchase tickets and a schedule of events, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org.
FEB. 24-FRIDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of food trucks returns every Friday night. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.
FEB. 24-MARCH 11
•APACHE JUNCTION – ‘A Few Good Men’: Centerstage Church’s Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive, performs “A Few Good Men” at nine performances 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 24-March 11. Tickets cost $20 for reserved seating costs and $12 for youth. Group discounts are available. To purchase tickets, call 480-924-5122, e-mail shows@zaotheatre.com or visit www.zaotheatre.com. The Broadway hit is about a dramatic courtroom thriller, one Lt. j.g. Daniel Kaffee, a Navy lawyer who has never seen the inside of the courtroom, defends two Marines who have been accused of murdering a colleague. Lt. J.G. Kaffee is known as being lazy and prefers to arrange for a plea bargain.
FEB. 25-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — BYU Noteworthy: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children. Brigham Young University’s Noteworthy delivers a power-packed concert combining vocal percussion, humor and tight harmonies. From “Star Wars” to “Amazing Grace,” this nine-member, all-female a cappella group strives to uplift audiences through the power of music. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469 or visit www.qcpac.com. The website listing also includes a link to a video sample of the show.
•APACHE JUNCTION — Fundraiser Chili Cook-off: Make a $5 donation to sample and vote for the best at a chili cook-off fundraiser. Funds raised from the event 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Dirtwater Springs Restaurant’s patio, 586 W. Apache Trail, will go to the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center, 462 N. Palo Verde Drive. There will be live music by Jerry Johnson, a 50/50 raffle and prizes. Chili entries of $10 each needed by Feb. 18 at the restaurant. For more information, call Don at 480-349-8017 or Pat at 480-826-3303.
FEB. 26-SUNDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Art Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S Meridian Road. The Olive Mill’s monthlong Festival of the New Oil continues with an art market. The Artists of the Superstitions art group will line the grove with handcrafted pieces of art available to purchase. Sip wine and browse art in the grove. Live music will be performed noon-3 p.m. The Pinot and Painting class, where participants can take home his or her own canvas, will take place noon-2 p.m. Tickets for the painting class are available by calling 480-888-9290 ext. 102 or 108. No outside food or beverages. Blankets and chairs welcome. Pets allowed outside only on leash. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
MARCH 2-THURSDAY
•MESA – Paul Anka at the Mesa Arts Center: For nearly 60 years, prolific singer, songwriter and music icon Paul Anka has entertained and delighted audiences worldwide. He performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. Tickets range in price. For more information visit https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/paul-anka or call 480-644-6500.
MARCH 2-4
•QUEEN CREEK — “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $10. Presented by the Queen Creek High School Drama Club. Tickets may be purchased at the high school bookstore, from a drama student or at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the high school at 480-987-5973.
MARCH 4-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Block Party: Noon-6 p.m., Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road in the Town Center. Free admission. Experience the town’s annual street festival with live music, street performers, food vendors, a beer garden and kids’ zone among other activities. For more information, visit http://queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/queen-creek-block-party.
•APACHE JUNCTION – Farmers and Artisan Market: A bazaar, farmers and artisan market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month through March at Earthheart Park, 825 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction. The park is on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Plaza Drive. There will be produce from local growers, foodstuffs and products created by local vendors, fine crafts created by local artists and artisans, musical entertainment and wellness demonstrations. For more information, or to sell arts or crafts, e-mail Sharon Stinard at sharonstinard@gmail.com or call Gustavo McGrew at 480-338-0420.
•MESA – MACFest: The Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival is in its ninth season 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the first and third Saturdays on North MacDonald Street between Pepper Place and Main Street. North MacDonald is closed to traffic, but parking is available all around the downtown Mesa area. MACFest is a free event featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The festival features the work of established and emerging artists and crafters including woodworking, metal crafts, food items, jewelry, photography, handmade soaps, gift items, ceramics and much more. Regular season shows are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays from October to April. Free admission to the public. Go to www.macfestmesa.com to learn more about being an artist with MACFest or send an e-mail to info@macfestmesa.com.
MARCH 11-SATURDAY
•Dancing with the QC Stars: Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Rescheduled from an earlier date. Dancing with the QC Stars is back with an all-new cast of Queen Creek’s well-known hitting the dance floor to benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. This show will feature professional dancers working their magic with Queen Creek’s bravest to put on a show that is fun and fabulous. The audience will help pick the winner of this must-see show. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 480-987-7469. Tickets by phone calls only.
MARCH 17-19
•QUEEN CREEK — Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Celebrate the town’s heritage with the annual Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek rodeo and related events. This three-day rodeo, carnival, vendor showcase and more offers something for everyone. For more information, including an event schedule and list of ticket outlets, visit www.rootsnboots.org.
MARCH 22-WEDNESDAY
•GOLD CANYON — Southwest Surfers: SunLand Promotions and The SunLand Showcase is bringing entertainment to Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. The Southwest Surfers, a Beach Boys tribute band, performs 6 p.m. Feb. 13. The group was formed with the express purpose of re-creating the sound of the Beach Boys and takes pride in doing exactly that. The Southwest Surfers provide their fans with more than great music: It’s an interactive show that lights up smiles and has them dancing in the aisles and singing to every song. While the group specializes in its Beach Boys Tribute show, they also thrill audiences with classic hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Motown hits and the most memorable songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. The Southwest Surfers have established a reputation for delivering high-impact entertainment with an emphasis on interaction, great production values and fun. Go to www.sunlandpromotions.com or call the box office at 480-250-4930 for the latest up-to-date information.
MARCH 23-THURSDAY
•MESA — Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett at the Mesa Arts Center: Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett are reuniting for a tour. During the show, the Grammy-award winning artists will perform together and separately and provide their own accompaniment. They perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. Tickets range in price. For more information visit https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/lyle-lovett-and-vince-gill.
MARCH 25-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — S’more Sweets Fest: 1-6 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Join in this Candyland-style celebration full of sweet treats, everything from decadent desserts to homemade candies and chocolate fountains. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
APRIL 1-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Cycle the Creek: 9-11 a.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Celebrate Valley Bike Month at the town’s inaugural family bike event. Registration will be available on-site. All ages and speed levels are welcome. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/specialevents.
APRIL 8-SATURDAY
•QUEEN CREEK — Spring into QC: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road. Free admission. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/springintoQC.