Entertainment schedule for Queen Creek, nearby communities

APRIL 7-8, 10
QUEEN CREEK — “Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids”: Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. The jungle is jumping with a jazzy beat in this musical stage production. Adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film, the lead character Mowgli bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
APRIL 8-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Spring into QC: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road. Free admission. Presented by Dignity Health, this family-friendly event will feature entertainment, a color splash event, local vendors and an egg hunt. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/springintoQC.
QUEEN CREEK — Lantern Fest: 2-9 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Tickets cost $40-$7. Children ages 3 and younger admitted free. Tickets include a wristband for entry, a lantern and a small kit that will include a marker, lighter and s’mores supplies. Registered children (must be ages 4-12) receive a small gift instead of a lantern with their entry. Parking is $10. At The Lantern Fest, thousands of revelers join together armed with lanterns for one unforgettable spectacle. Before sundown, friends and families can enjoy food, live music, a stage show, familiar princesses, face painters, s’mores, balloon artists and more. Then, when the time is just right, attendees will light the sky with the glowing lanterns. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
APACHE JUNCTION — Fifth Annual Picture-Perfect Lost Dutchman State Park Wine Tasting: Event begins at 5 p.m. with wine and food service until 7:30 p.m. in the Lost Dutchman State Park’s group camp site, 6109 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Chef Dennis Bagnasco from the Dutchman’s Hide Out (in the Mining Camp Restaurant) grills up bites that can pair with just a crisp white or bold red wine provided by Action Wine and Spirits. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Notes from Neptune (www.notesfromneptune.com), a sax and guitar duo. At 7:30 p.m. Steve Kates/Dr. Sky will take participants on a “walk through the skies” above the Superstition Mountains. Cost is $78 per couple, $42 for one adult ticket, $15 for a minor (must be accompanied by an adult). Raffle baskets and prizes planned. The event is hosted by the Friends of Lost Dutchman State Park to raise funds for the Lost Dutchman State Park and its programs. Purchase tickets and get more information at: www.pictureperfectpark5.eventbrite.com. Camping sites are available; to stay after the event, separate overnight fee payment and reservation must be made at azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/attractions.html. Learn more about the Friends of Lost Dutchman State Park at www.friendsoflostdutchman.org.
APRIL 15-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Easter Eggs-Citement: a.m.-4 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Tickets cost $25 for children, $3 for adult entry only and $10 for adult entry plus rides. Children’s admission includes the Easter egg hunt with eggs and toys, take-your-own-photos with the Easter Bunny, an Easter hot dog lunch, unlimited ride wristband for the train, carousel, swinging lady bugz, flying farmers and hay ride and an Easter cookie to decorate. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
APRIL 21-22
QUEEN CREEK — “Back to the ‘80s”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Enjoy radical hits from the 1980s, brought to life like never before by a show choir. From soulful rock ballads to upbeat pop dance hits, audience members may feel inspired to dance along with this “totally tubular” music. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
APRIL 22-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Kidtopia: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Advance tickets cost $20. Purchase tickets online. Enter promo code FAMILY to receive $5 discount. This festival offers everything kids of all ages will love. Features a concert from Forever In Your Mind and Olivia Holt, plus giant slides and inflatables as well as mad science experiments, crafts, giggle grams, selfie galleries, sports, video games, amusement rides and vendors. Special guests include Peyton List from Disney’s “Jessie” TV show and the movie series “Diary Of A Wimpy Kid,” and Corey Fogelmanis from Disney’s “Girl Meets World” TV show. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
APRIL 23-SUNDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Spring Art Market: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Free admission. Additional charge for food and beverages. Join the Olive Mill as it welcomes the local artists guild San Tan Artists to the grove. Twenty-five artists will line the grove with handcrafted pieces of art available for purchase. There also will be live music, games and tours during the event. In addition to the mill’s Italian-inspired eatery, The Pit will be open serving grilled food, craft beer and wine. No outside food or beverages. Blankets and chairs welcome. Pets allowed outside only on leash. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com.
APRIL 26-WEDNESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — “Be Kind—Dance Sassy Freestyle Dance Co. 2017 Recital”: 6 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Freestyle Dance Co. and the Queen Creek High School Pommies team up to deliver a fun-filled, artistic and athletic presentation of dance. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
MAY 12-14
QUEEN CREEK — Peach Festival: Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Peachy pancake breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. Vintage Market Days is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Early bird admission is $10, which is good for all three days, or $5 a day. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. Ride wristbands cost $15. Individual tickets cost $3 per ride. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
MAY 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Club Dance 2017 Recital “Wonderland”: Four performances: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Enjoy the dancers from Club Dance as they explore a magical world of mystery and imagination in their 2017 recital “Wonderland.” This family-friendly show includes dancers of all ages who will transport audiences members to a world of wonder and discovery. Tickets are to go on sale at 9 a.m. May 2. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JUNE 23-24, 26
QUEEN CREEK — “Shrek, the Musical”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and hit Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue a princess and find that dreams can come true. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.