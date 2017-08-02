Entertainment schedule for Queen Creek, surrounding communities

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
AUG. 17-THURSDAY
MESA – Herbie Hancock: Now in the sixth decade of his professional life, Herbie Hancock remains where he has always been: at the forefront of world culture, technology, business and music. In addition to being recognized as a legendary pianist and composer, he has been an integral part of every popular music movement since the 1960s. He performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 17, in the Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St. Cost is $38 to $66. Tickets are available at https://www.mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/herbie-hancock.
APACHE JUNCTION — “Teen Night”: The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is hosting free teen nights on designated Fridays throughout the summer. Teens ages 13-17 can come hang out 5-9 p.m., play games, eat food, hear music, participate in contests and join in on various tournaments at no cost. For those wanting to climb the 28-foot high rock wall, a waiver needs to be on file. Waivers can be picked up at the MGC. For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the parks and recreation department at 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
SEPT. 23-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Founders’ Day: 5-9 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Come celebrate Queen Creek’s heritage at this family-friendly community event. Take part in competitions, enjoy great food, music and entertainment and experience the annual Battle of the Badge competition. For more information, visit the town’s website.
SEPT. 23-24
QUEEN CREEK — Olive Mill Garlic Fest: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. Free admission. The family-friendly Third Annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival will return for two days. Organically grown garlic from the garden will be sold while supplies last. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, garlic food specials, cooking demonstrations by owner Perry Rea, garlic gelato, a meet-and-greet with the garlic farmer, games in the grove, tours and more. Blankets and chairs may be brought to the event; however, no outside food or beverage will be allowed in. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
OCT. 13-14
QUEEN CREEK — Vintage and Vino: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Vintage and Vino will be a two-day event featuring a vintage market comprised of vendors with furniture, household items, handmade goods, paint and signs. The event will include a farmers market, wine tasting, champagne tasting and entertainment. For more information, visit vintageandvino.com.
OCT. 21-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Trunk or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Trunk or Treat provides a safe environment for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere. It is presented by the town of Queen Creek. Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bag filled with goodies. More information will be released at queencreek.org as the event date nears.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N. Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Free admission to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and children is offered through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Approved ID must be furnished. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
MESA — Free admission at i.d.e.a. Museum: The museum, 150 W. Pepper Pace in Mesa, for the sixth year in a row will provide free admission to active-duty military families in the summer via the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. The free admission is available through Sept. 3. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The website is www.ideamuseum.org. Active-duty military personnel and up to five family members may receive free admission with the following IDs: Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or DD Form 1173-1 ID card.
MESA — Salt River Tubing: It costs $17 a person to ride a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road. Salt River Tubing will be open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow permitting. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. The Olive Mill is closed Mondays June 5-Aug. 28. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From May to September, the arboretum is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paid admissions are accepted until 2 p.m. The day’s final visitors admitted at 2 p.m. so those final arrivals still have one full hour to enjoy the gardens and trails. The park closes promptly at 3 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.